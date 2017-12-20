Sheffield Steelers hit cruise control to hammer Dundee Stars

SHEFFIELD STEELERS booked their place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals at a canter, their 6-1 win over Dundee Stars sealing an overall aggregate victory of 13-3.

It means the Steelers have beaten their Scottish rivals in all six meetings between the two this season, maintaining Stars’ boss Omar Pacha’s winless record as a coach against the South Yorkshire club.

But Paul Thompson’s players did not have it all their own way, with almost two periods elapsing before they found a way past goaltender Travis Fullerton.

The first goal did not arrive until the 38th minute when Finnish defenceman Miika Franssila scored his first goal for the club.

A little over two minutes later the Steelers were two up thanks to Matt Marquardt, the Canadian forward quickly picking up his second goal of the night shortly after the restart.

Defenceman Zack Fitzgerald added a fourth goal for the Steelers in the 45th minute with Dundee opting to give back-up goaltender Craig Holland some subsequent ice time.

Robert Dowd gets to grips with Dundee Stars' Anthony Mastrodicasa during the Challenge Cup Quarter-final, second leg at Sheffield Arena. Picture: Hayley Roberts

The change of goaltender did not stem the flow of goals, however, Mathieu Roy converting on the powerplay before turning provider to set up defenceman Ben O’Connor for Sheffield’s sixth goal.

Justin Fox pulled one back for the Stars late in the game, but it was little more than a consolation.