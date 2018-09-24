Sheffield Steelers ‘just have to get better’, says Thompson

UNDER-FIRE Sheffield Steelers head coach Paul Thompson has vowed to turn his team’s poor start to the season around, but says he must first rebuild his players’ confidence.

Steelers crashed to their third defeat in four games on Sunday when Elite League champions Cardiff Devils triumphed 6-2 at Sheffield Arena.

Deflated Thompson admitted afterwards that his team were a long way off the quality shown by their South Wales rivals.

Last week Thompson released ineffective twins Matt and Ryan Rupert with veteran forward Brendan Brooks brought in for the weekend to help replenish numbers. Thompson hopes to add further reinforcements although it will not be in time for Wednesday’s home encounter with Dundee Stars (7.30pm)

His roster is further depleted by injuries to forward Rob Dowd and defenceman Davey Phillips with no firm date for either player’s return.

“I hold my hands up, I’m not getting away from the fact that I’m the leader of this group and it is my job to put a winning product on the ice,” said Thompson.

“And it isn’t that right now and, regardless of our injuries and who we have got out, we just have to get better.

“We need to get back in the market and see what is out there, but I also need to build confidence.

“It’s alright building confidence, but players have also got to start doing the right thing and start listening to what they are being told.”