Pace and energy are what made adding 27-year-old Czech centre Adam Raska a must for Fox, qualities which make him an ideal candidate to play alongside countryman Martin Latal, who has already signed up for a second season in South Yorkshire.
For Raska, it will be the first-ever time he has ventured outside his own country to play hockey.
But Fox has done his homework and believes he is getting a player who will be able to adapt quickly to new surroundings, with the kind of two-way game which will thrive in the UK top-flight.
“Adam is a good player” said Fox. “He is a quick player who players a physical game, skilful and someone who brings a pass-first mentality.
“He will be a good centre for us and will slot in nicely with Lats (Martin Latal) – he will be a part of a premium line in our league.
“He has predominantly played in the Czech top league and has put up good numbers during his time there. But I just love the pace and the energy he plays with.
“Adam is joining us from a very good league, he is defensively responsible and accountable – you have to be in order to play there.
“We’ve still got a few pieces to get here but I’m liking the look of where we are currently at in terms of next season’s roster.
“They all fit the profile that I believe is important in our game which is team speed and I believe things are starting to come together nicely.”
Raska is looking forward to testing himself in new surroundings for the first time.
“Sheffield will be my first foreign engagement, so a completely new experience for me,” he said.
“I’m looking forward to a new challenge and especially getting to know the guys in the room.
“I believe I have something to show from my experience also. We all have a clear goal and that is to win the league.”