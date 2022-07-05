Pace and energy are what made adding 27-year-old Czech centre Adam Raska a must for Fox, qualities which make him an ideal candidate to play alongside countryman Martin Latal, who has already signed up for a second season in South Yorkshire.

For Raska, it will be the first-ever time he has ventured outside his own country to play hockey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Fox has done his homework and believes he is getting a player who will be able to adapt quickly to new surroundings, with the kind of two-way game which will thrive in the UK top-flight.

Centre Adam Raska is bound for Sheffield Steelers for the 2022-23 Elite League season. Picture supplied by Steelers Media.

“Adam is a good player” said Fox. “He is a quick player who players a physical game, skilful and someone who brings a pass-first mentality.

“He will be a good centre for us and will slot in nicely with Lats (Martin Latal) – he will be a part of a premium line in our league.

“He has predominantly played in the Czech top league and has put up good numbers during his time there. But I just love the pace and the energy he plays with.

“Adam is joining us from a very good league, he is defensively responsible and accountable – you have to be in order to play there.

Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox Picture: Dean Woolley.

“We’ve still got a few pieces to get here but I’m liking the look of where we are currently at in terms of next season’s roster.

“They all fit the profile that I believe is important in our game which is team speed and I believe things are starting to come together nicely.”

Raska is looking forward to testing himself in new surroundings for the first time.

“Sheffield will be my first foreign engagement, so a completely new experience for me,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to a new challenge and especially getting to know the guys in the room.