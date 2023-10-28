All Sections
Sheffield Steelers v Nottingham Panthers: Ice Hockey community comes together in support of injured player

The ice hockey community has come together in support of a Nottingham Panthers player seriously injured in a match against Sheffield Steelers tonight – after fans were evacuated from the Utilita Arena.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 28th Oct 2023, 22:48 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 22:48 BST

Many fans of both teams took to social media to share their shock at the horrific injury which occurred in the second period of the match, which was then abandoned.

More than 8,000 fans are believed to have witnessed the incident.

The Nottingham Panthers X account tweeted to confirm the match had been abandoned, players had left the ice and a major injury had occurred.

Sheffield Steelers v Nottingham Panthers: Ice Hockey community comes together in support of injured player Photo from previous match and not indicative of incidentSheffield Steelers v Nottingham Panthers: Ice Hockey community comes together in support of injured player Photo from previous match and not indicative of incident
Sheffield Steelers v Nottingham Panthers: Ice Hockey community comes together in support of injured player Photo from previous match and not indicative of incident

Regardless of which team they support, fans united in their horror at what they had witnessed and vowed to support each other.

The Yorkshire Post has chosen not to name the player involved at this time to respect his privacy.

The Waldeck Peterborough Phantoms said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with [the player], his family and the rest of the Nottingham Panthers family right now.

“Awful news to be coming out of Nottingham tonight!”

Cazz Wainwright said: “If you pray, please say a prayer. If you don't pray, please keep him and his family in your thoughts.

"To anyone who was there tonight or watching the live stream, I'm sending love.”

Chris Burton added: “Thoughts with [the player], his family and everyone connected with the Nottingham Panthers after witnessing the events at Sheffield Arena tonight. Still don’t know how to process it all.”

Jayzablade said: “Sending my best wishes and thoughts to [the player] of #NottinghamPanthers.

“I hope I never witness an incident like that again....hope you pull through buddy!!”

More to follow on this breaking incident.

