Steelers mark Shudra as future prospect with Lightning loan

Forward Cole Shudra has signed a new two-year contract with Sheffield Steelers – but will spend next season on loan at Elite League rivals Milton Keynes Lightning.

The 19-year-old was one of two apprentices taken on by the club in 2016, with fellow teenager Liam Kirk this week out in Buffalo, USA hoping to impress bosses of various NHL organisations in the North American league’s annual Scouting Combine.

"Cole is an important player and one we see having a long-term future with the club,” said Steelers’ head coach Paul Thompson.

“We feel he needs more ice time for him to develop and Milton Keynes can provide him with the quality minutes needed for him to mature.

“He has the opportunity to grow more there. Then in 12 months we take back a player who is more rounded and experienced."