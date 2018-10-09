‘The right man for the job’ - Sheffield Steelers confirm Tom Barrasso as new head coach

SHEFFIELD STEELERS have confirmed two-time Stanley Cup winner Tom Barrasso as their new head coach – replacing Paul Thompson who resigned last week.

The 53-year-old is expected to land in the UK in the next couple of days and will be behind the bench for this Saturday’s Elite League encounter at the National Ice Centre against arch-rivals Nottingham Panthers.

Mark Matheson filled in as interim player-coach after Paul Thompson's resignation. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Barrasso has made the switch to South Yorkshire for his first taste of UK top-flight hockey from Italian side Asiago of the Alpine League.

Steelers’ owner Tony Smith said there had been a high volume of applicants for to succeed Thompson, but is convinced he has found the right man to turn around the club’s fortunes, with the Steelers’ poor start seeing them slip to second-bottom in the Elite League standings.

“This has been an extensive search to find the right man,” said Smith. “Ourselves and our agents have scoured the best leagues in world to find the right coach and fit for our hockey club. In Tom Barrasso, we believe we have that man.

“He knows the issues we have at the present time and that he has a big job on his hands. Tom has my assurances that I and the entire club will be here to support and assist him in turning our season around

“Of course, Tom’s resume as a player is very impressive but it’s what we believe he will bring to our organisation as a Head Coach that attracted us to him. I love the fact that despite achieving what he has already done he is still so hungry to come to Sheffield and lead our club.”

A first-round draft, fifth overall pick in 1983 for the Buffalo Sabres, goaltender Barrasso enjoyed a stellar career in the NHL, particularly once he switched to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1989, where he went on to win two Stanley Cups in a team containing such star names as Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr and Larry Murphy.

His playing career ended with a short stint at St Louis Blues but, four years later, he was back in the NHL returning to Carolina Hurricanes as a goaltending coach where he had played briefly during the 2001-02 season.

After two seasons in that role he stepped up to become assistant coach before a switch to the KHL outfit Metallurg Magnitogorsk to work as No 2 there.

Sheffield Steelers head coach, Paul Thompson.''Picture: Dean Woolley.

A move to KHL rivals HC Slovan Bratislava came in 2015, before Barrasso then moved mid-season to Italy as head coach of Valpellice when he replaced Pat Curcio.

In his first season in charge, Barrasso led his new side to win the Italian league’s cup competition before moving that summer to fellow Alpine league side Asiago.