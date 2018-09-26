Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton will face off in Leeds press conference - and this is how you can be a part of it

Have your say

IBF Featherweight champion and Leeds United fan Josh Warrington will be back in the city today as he goes face-to-face with challenger Carl Frampton.

The duo will be conducting a press conference in Leeds today (Wednesday, September 26) ahead of their title showdown on December 22 at Manchester Arena.

It will be held at The Carriageworks in Millennium Square at 12.30pm, and the public are invited to attend.

Leeds fighter Warrington claimed a world title for the first time with a memorable win over Lee Selby in May, outpointing the Welshman after a bloody battle at Leeds United’s Elland Road Stadium.

Belfast’s Frampton, who held the WBA featherweight crown until suffering the only loss of his career to Leo Santa Cruz in January 2017, set up December’s contest by stopping Australian Luke Jackson at Belfast’s Windsor Park last month.

Promoter Frank Warren invited boxing fans the event, writing on Twitter: "LEEDS! GET UNITED!

"Today, your IBF World Featherweight Champion @J_Warrington will come face to face with @RealCFrampton and you’re invited to come along!

"The Carriageworks Today 12:30pm We look forward to seeing you there! #WarringtonFrampton"

Warrington - a season-ticket holder at Elland Road - has established a large fanbase amongst United’s supporters.