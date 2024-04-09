Lexus Ilkley Trophy 2024 to serve up world-class tennis in Yorkshire

The excitement is being served up with British and international stars set to compete a on the lush grass courts of Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, from June 15 to 22.

The prestigious Lexus Ilkley Trophy tournament is a highlight of the summer grass court season, attracting British and international stars to compete for glory.

In the heart of Yorkshire, tradition meets the pinnacle of grass court tennis for the largest tennis tournament in the north of England.

Featuring the ATP challenger tour and the ITF World tennis tour, the Lexus Ilkley Trophy showcases over 200 of some of the world's top tennis talents on the region’s historic grass courts.

Last year, fans witnessed unforgettable moments with champions crowned amidst thrilling straight sets victories.

This year, organisers aim even higher.

Beyond the baseline, the tournament is a celebration of community and cuisine, featuring a street food festival that tantalising tastebuds, and brings together families fans and foodies.

For local businesses, the Lexus Ilkley Trophy is more than a tournament. It's an opportunity, with an economic injection of over half a million pounds in just one week, driving foot traffic spotlighting local cuisine, and showcasing the best of Ilkley.

With spectator numbers exceeding 15,000, the tournament has expanded its seating capacity to accommodate the growing crowd, ensuring everyone can experience the thrill of live tennis.

Hospitality served up includes drink and gourmet offerings, live music and more.

The Lexus Ilkley Trophy is more than a tournament. It's a testament to the spirit of tennis, the warmth of the community, and the unwavering support of partners - a week of unparalleled tennis, celebration, and the making of new legends

Rik Smith, Chairman of ILTSC said: "The Lexus Ilkley Trophy is a major tournament in the UK grass court season. We are so fortunate to host such a prestigious pre-Wimbledon grass court event, attracting world-class players right here to our fantastic Yorkshire club year on year."

Tennis enthusiasts, eager to witness the action first hand, in the picturesque setting of Yorkshire's grassy courts, can buy tickets starting from £16.

But the event isn't just about matches.

There will be ample opportunities to mingle, enjoy live music, and indulge in gourmet offerings.

Experience the thrill of world-class tennis an entertainment both on and off the court.

With the 2023 event hailed as a massive success, boasting the largest hospitality offering to date, organisers are eager to elevate the experience even further this year.

So whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual spectator, there's an option for everyone to experience the thrill of world-class tennis an entertainment both on and off the court.

Hospitality starts with a Yorkshire Day on the Victoria Malaga Opening Weekend, Saturday, June 15.

A Fathers Day Special, in Masons of Yorkshire Lounge, takes place on Sunday, June 16.

An Afternoon Tea Party is in Rathbones Centre Court Hospitality & Masons of Yorkshire Lounge, on Monday, June 17.

A Tennis Art Lecture Evening, in Masons of Yorkshire Lounge, is on Tuesday, June 18.

An Evening with Andrew Castle, the former British number one professional tennis player, now radio presenter and television broadcaster, is set to be a popluar highlight on on Wednesday, June 19 - included in Centre Court Hospitality bookings, with additional evening tickets available to purchase.

Ladies Day with drink promotions and live music is on Thursday, June 20.

Semi Finals Day, including player Q&As, live music and show stopping tennis, is Friday, June 21.

Finals Day will feature a Hospitality Party, on Saturday, June 22.

Bringing the event to an end is the ILTSC Summer Ball, on Sunday, June 23.

Euro 2024 matches will be shown on a big screen throughout the week, so football fans can also keep an eye on all the soccer action.

LINKS: