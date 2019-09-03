Bell finally rings for Leeds runner with British call-up for World Championships

LEEDS runner Alexandra Bell said she had turned scars into stars as her first ever place on the GB team for this month’s World Championships was confirmed.

Pudsey and Bramley 800m runner Bell features among seven Yorkshire athletes named by British Athletics on a 72-strong team to compete at the IAAF World Championships in Doha from September 27 until October 6.

For Bell, selection was particularly sweet given that the runner was overlooked for last year’s Europeans despite having recorded faster times than two of the athletes selected.

One year on, the 26-year-old put herself in an even stronger position to be picked for the Worlds by finishing third in last month’s trials of the British Championships behind Shelayna Oskan-Clarke and Lynsey Sharp, who the Yorkshire ace will now join on the plane to Doha. “I finally have my hands on my very first GB vest for the outdoor track,” beamed Bell.

“Being underestimated last year from certain individuals within British Athletics was one of the biggest competitive advantages I’ve gained this year .

“I can’t wait to go out there flying the banner for Yorkshire and give it my all.”

Bell will be joined by fellow Yorkshire athlete Laura Weightman who will compete in the 5000m. A quintet of males will also be representing the White Rose county.

New British record holder Callum Wilkinson and Tom Bosworth will both compete in the 20km race walk while Marc Scott will bid for glory in the 5000m.

Former World Indoor 60m champion Richard Kilty has been named on the 4x100m relay team while Rabah Yousif is part of the 4x400m team.

British men’s team: 100m - O Edoburun, A Gemili, Z Hughes; 200m - M Francis, A Gemili, Z Hughes; 400m - M Hudson-Smith, R Yousif; 800m - E Giles, K Langford, J Webb; 1500m - N Gourley, J Kerr, J Wightman; 5000m - A Butchart, B Connor, M Scott; 3000m Steeplechase - Z Seddon; 110m Hurdles - A Pozzi; 400m Hurdles - C McAlister; Pole Vault - H Coppell; Triple Jump - B Williams; Hammer - N Miller; Decathlon - T Duckworth; Marathon - C Hawkins; 20km Race Walk - T Bosworth, C Wilkinson; 50km Race Walk - C Corbishley; D King; 4x100m Relay - O Edoburun, M Francis, A Gemili, Z Hughes, R Kilty, N Mitchell-Blake, CJ Ujah; 4x400m Relay - C Chalmers, D Cowan, T Harries, M Hudson-Smith, M Rooney, L Thompson, R Yousif.

British women’s team: 100m - D Asher-Smith, D Neita, A Philip; 200m - D Asher-Smith, B Dobbin, J Williams; 400m - E Diamond, L Nielsen; 800m - A Bell, S Oskan-Clarke, L Sharp; 1500m - S McDonald, L Muir, J Reekie; 5000m - J Judd, E McColgan, L Weightman; 10,000m - E McColgan, S Twell; 3000m Steeplechase - E Bird, R Clarke, A Pratt; 100m Hurdles - C Ofili; 400m Hurdles - M Beesley, J Turner; High Jump - M Lake; Pole Vault - H Bradshaw; Long Jump - A Irozuru; S Proctor; Shot Put - S McKinna; Heptathlon - K Johnson-Thompson; Marathon - T Jones, C Purdue; 4x100m Relay - D Asher-Smith, K Awuah, I Lansiquot, D Neita, A Nelson, A Philip; 4x400m Relay - F Agyapong, A Allcock, Z Clark, E Diamond, B Dobbin, L Nielsen, J Turner, J Williams.