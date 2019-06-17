Cycling powerhouses unite for Yorkshire World Championships

Top cycling brands Rapha and Canyon will be joining forces to bring cycling fans even closer to the action in Harrogate at this year’s UCI Road World Championships.

The pair will be teaming up once again when Yorkshire plays host to the thrilling competition in September, building on their existing industry partnership.

Rapha and Canyon will be on the ground for the duration of the race from Saturday, 21 September, to Sunday, 29 September, in two locations, with a pop-up at Starling on Oxford Street as well as a base in the fan zone.

The fan zone stand will be home to a pop-up store and display stand for visitors to shop the latest Rapha cyclewear collections and Canyon bicycles in person.

And the two brands will be taking over independent bar-café-kitchen the Starling to set up a community hub just a stone’s throw away from the finish straight. Cycling fans can immerse themselves in the atmosphere and meet the world’s best riders with a packed programme of events each day, including athlete signings, top tips from mechanics and insider scoops from team managers, as well as live race screenings and guided rides that take in the best of the Yorkshire Dales.

“The pop-up will be the ultimate destination to watch the action, rub shoulders with the pros, learn about the history and culture of cycling and join rides that explore the stunning roads of Yorkshire,” says Francois Convercey, Rapha's Global Marketing Director.

Matthew Leake, Global Road Brand & Marketing Manager at Canyon Bicycles adds, “Both brands have a rich and successful history in the World Championships, with promising prospects for this year’s race as well. With an open course that will favour a wide range of riders, in a region that is a hotbed for cycling, we can expect it to be a memorable edition.”

Rapha was established in 2004 to address a need for stylish, high-performance cycling clothing and now provides products for every cyclist and continues to push the boundaries of innovation in cyclewear.

It has also cultivated a global community of riders who come together as members of the Rapha Cycling Club, the largest club of its kind in the world.

Canyon started life in founder Roman Arnold’s garage and has evolved into one of the world’s leading manufacturers of road, mountain, triathlon, fitness, urban and kids’ bikes as well as modern e-mountain bikes. The company works closely with the best athletes on the planet to produce award-winning bikes that embody a pure passion for riding.

A full calendar of events will be published in the run-up to the UCI Road World Championships – see Rapha at the Worlds for updates.