Doncaster look to upgrade Silver Vase as Phil Kirby reveals plans for Wetherby hero Top Ville Ben

OFFICIALS at Doncaster hope to persuade racing officials to raise the status of the Yorkshire Silver Vase after the thrilling win of Lady Buttons.

A Listed contest since its inception, clerk of the course Roderick Duncan believes the two and a half mile contest should be a Grade Two contest.

And he believes the extra prestige will attract even better horses to Town Moor for the centrepiece of Doncaster’s post-Christmas meeting.

“Doncaster has always had ambitions for the race to be a Grade Two,” Duncan told The Yorkshire Post.

Lady Buttons wins three-way Doncaster thriller in career-best performance for Phil Kirby team

“This year’s field proves that. We thought we were close a couple of years ago but then all the good horses were non runners.

“The best mares have all lined up this year and we took the decision to offer Grade Two prize money.”

A three-way finish saw Lady Buttons get up on the line to deny Happy Diva and La Bague Au Roi, the latter a dual Grade One winner last season as a novice steeplechaser.

Meanwhile Phil Kirby, trainer of Lady Buttons, is likely to give a Cheltenham Gold Cup entry this week to Top Ville Ben who won Wetherby’s Rowland Meyrick Chase on Boxing Day.

“He deserves an entry but I need to talk to the owners first. He will also get an entry in the Grand National,” added Kirby.

However stable jockey Adam Nicol – out of action for most of the year after a fall on New Year’s Day – faces another spell on the sidelines. He sustained a back injury in a heavy fall at Sedgefield on Boxing Day and is due to have scans today to assess the damage.