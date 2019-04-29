Eventing: Huddersfield's Oliver Townend defends Kentucky crown for fifth five-star

Have your say

HUDDERSFIELD'S Oliver Townend has won the Land Rover Kentucky three-day event for a second-successive year.

The Shropshire-based world number one eventer led from start to finish on his 2018 Kentucky champion Cooley Master Class.

It was Townend's fifth five-star win of his career, following victories at Kentucky, Burghley (twice) and Badminton.

The combination posted a dressage score of 24.1 penalties to lead after the first phase, then collected just 1.2 cross-country time penalties.

But intense pressure was put on him by eventual runner-up Boyd Martin after the American showjumped clear aboard Tsetserleg.

It meant that Yorkshireman Townend had to go clear in pursuit of a £100,000 top prize, but he delivered an impressive display.

New Zealander Tim Price was third on Xavier Faer, with Piggy French - a member of Britain's World Equestrian Games gold medal-winning eventing team last season - taking fourth on Quarrycrest Echo.

Townend, who was second at Badminton a year ago, is one of the favourites for this year's event, which starts next Thursday, where his contenders include the 2017 Burghley winner Ballaghmor Class.