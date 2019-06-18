Lord Glitters prevails in thrilling Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot

Last year’s runner-up Lord Glitters just prevailed in a blanket finish to the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

North Yorkshire trainer David O’Meara’s grey, who disappointed badly last time out in the Lockinge Stakes, was winning at the highest level for the first time in his career in the colours of Geoff and Sandra Turnbull.

His fortunes could not have contrasted more with last year’s winner Accidental Agent, who refused to come out of the stalls.

The popular Laurens made a bold bid for home and hit the front two furlongs out, but she could never put much daylight between her pursuers.

William Haggas’ One Master came swooping through, showing the pace that won her the Prix de la Foret last season, and certainly hit the front, before her run she faltered inside the final 100 yards.

That left Beat The Bank, another who ran poorly in the Lockinge, and Lord Glitters (14-1) to fight it out, with Danny Tudhope managing to get his grey head in front by a neck.