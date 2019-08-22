Lowther Stakes plan pays off in winning style for Danny Tudhope and Living In The Past at York

North Yorkshire-trained Living In The Past led her rivals a merry dance as she made all to take the Group Two honours in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York.

Danny Tudhope had the Karl Burke-trained filly smartly out of the stalls and was able to dictate the race to spring a minor surprise.

OUT IN FRONT: Search For A Song and Oisin Murphy, right, wins The British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes at York. Picture: Nigel French/PA

John Quinn’s highly-regarded Liberty Beach made late gains to claim second place but was three-quarters of a length down at the line.

Owned by Yorkshire businessman Steve Parkin, Leyburn-based Burke has always held Living In The Past in high regard. He said: “It’s always great when a plan comes off and I was actually under bidder on her at the sales.

“She’s a lovely filly, but still raw and very much on the leg, so she’ll only strengthen over the winter. She’s an exciting filly for next year.

“She might have one more run this year and if she does the obvious place is the Cheveley Park at Newmarket. Frankie (Dettori) rode her at Ascot and said the soft ground beat her there, so I was confident of turning the tables on Under The Stars (fourth).

“She’s high class, I could see her getting another furlong next year, but whether she gets a mile for the 2000 Guineas only time will tell.”

Liberty Beach saw out the six furlongs well and is set to stay at the trip for her next start. Quinn said: “She ran really well - we’re very pleased, as pleased as we can be finishing second.”

There was a second Yorkshire success when Tim Easterby’s Excellent Times took the finale under Phil Dennis.

Search For A Song gave top Irish trainer Dermot Weld a second victory in the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes with a game display in the Listed race at York.

It was another victory for Oisin Murphy, this season’s leading Flat jockey, and the three-year-old - fourth in the Irish Oaks earlier this summer - was always prominent.

Weld said: “She did that very nicely. Oisin did a nice job getting her in behind the speed and she’s a nice staying filly. I was quite relaxed throughout the race.

“We’ll see how she comes out of the race before we decide where she goes. She’ll definitely be in Group company next, but I really see her coming into her own as a four-year-old.

Ante-post favourite King’s Advice will face 21 rivals as he goes for his ninth win of 2019 when lining up in the first £1m Sky Bet Ebor at York tomorrow.

Trained at Middleham by Mark Johnston, Joe Fanning’s progressive mount goes into the 14-furlong contest on the back of valuable handicap victories at Newmarket’s July Festival and, most recently, Glorious Goodwood.

Meanwhile Wells Farhh Go has been declared by Tim Easterby as the Great Habton trainer bids to win the Ebor 40 years after his father Peter’s Sea Pigeon, a subsequent dual Champion Hurdle winner, landed the famous race.