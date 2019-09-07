New county Division One Scratch Team champions Woodsome Hall deny Huddersfield sixth win in a row

WOODSOME HALL beat Huddersfield at Harrogate in the final of the Yorkshire Ladies County Golf Association's Division One Scratch Team Championship to curtail their local rivals' five-year reign.

It also ended a 25-year wait for Woodsome Hall since they had previously held aloft the Silver Trophy.

Wakefield had been the top qualifier of the four sides competing at Harrogate, three home wins and three away wins earning them the Brough Trophy.

But under blue skies – and battling strong winds that made both driving and putting difficult - they fell at the semi-final hurdle to Huddersfield, albeit by the narrowest of margins when the reigning champions claimed victory in the decisive match at the second extra hole.

The other last-four tie, in which Woodsome Hall faced Ganton, was also a tense affair, the match going the former's way with victory at the 19th hole in the concluding game.

The afternoon's final involved two sides featuring a mixture of experienced players and youngsters of great promise.

Melissa Wood, of Woodsome Hall, came out on top 2&1 in the opening match against her Yorkshire team-mate Hannah Holden, and the champions trailed by two when Lily Hirst beat fellow 16-year-old Jess Hosking at the 19th.

Huddersfield fielded two Yorkshire Veterans Ladies Golf Association county players in the next two matches, with Pat Wrightson losing by one hole to Woodsome's Anne Taylor when her putt for a half lipped out at the last. Taylor's daughter Emma was then beaten 2&1 by Veterans captain Sandra Paul.

When Pamela Blake overcame Claire Roberts 3&2, Woodsome Hall had the fourth point they required to claim the trophy and the other two matches between Harriet Richardson and Woodsome's Molly Lumley – whose handicap has dropped from 18 to eight this summer – and Anita Mandl and Beth Prince were called in.

The Division 2 Scratch finals saw Crosland Heath triumph with Lindrick, who had won the Sue Johnson Trophy as the top qualifier, runners-up.