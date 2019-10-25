Newcastle Eagles 69 Sheffield Eagles 93 - Five in a row puts Sharks on verge of BBL Cup qualification

Have your say

Sheffield Sharks made it five wins on the bounce with a resounding victory over the Newcastle Eagles.

Captain Mike Tuck was joint top scorer with Mackay Mcknight on 20 points, Nick Lewis added 19 and Connor Cashaw contributed 15 points.

Sharks flew out of the gate, posting a 25-12 lead by the end of the first quarter.

By the end of the half they had a 19-point lead at 51-32 and never looked back, even when Newcastle shaded the third quarter, 24-23.

Sharks reasserted their authority in the fourth to close out a victory that takes them two points clear at the top of the North Group on the verge of qualification for the BBL Cup knockout rounds.

Sharks have also not lost since returning to Ponds Forge.