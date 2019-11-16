NIHL National - Sheffield Steeldogs target Blackburn repeat show against Leeds Chiefs as Hull Pirates eye bounce-back win

Sheffield Steeldogs’ player-coach Ben Morgan is looking forward to a second visit to Blackburn in as many weeks as his team look to inflict further misery on ‘hosts’ Leeds Chiefs.

The two Yorkshire teams have met three times already in NIHL National season, the Steeldogs prevailing twice with the second win coming in Lancashire on November 3 in a 6-3 triumph.

The Chiefs – hosting in Blackburn for a second time while they wait for their Elland Road rink to be completed – go into the game looking to end a four-game losing streak, while Morgan’s team are looking to return to winning ways after a 3-1 home reverse against Milton Keynes Lightning last Sunday.

“We’re starting to get an understanding and a flavour as to how Leeds play, what special teams they might have and how they might breakout, things like that,” said Morgan.

“Sammy is working under difficult circumstances. We enjoyed playing up at Blackburn the other week and going there again is a chance to repeat that first result.”

Elsewhere, Hull Pirates will look to bounce back from their 5-3 defeat at Telford Tigers when they host Peterborough Phantoms ahead of a trip to Bracknell Bees 24 hours later.

Tickets for today’s clash between Leeds Chiefs and Sheffield Steeldogs (7.30pm) can be bought via the club website at: https://leedschiefs.co.uk/fixtures/

Sheffield Steeldogs player-coach Ben Morgan. 'Picture courtesy of Cerys Molloy.