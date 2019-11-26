Northern Superchargers fixtures 2020 - Where and when for the Leeds-based franchise in The Hundred

The inaugural fixtures for The Hundreed have been revealed. Here are the fixture lists for the men’s and women’s teams of the Northern Superchargers.
Superchargers Men
July
Sat 18 Manchester Originals Old Trafford
Mon 20 Oval Invincibles Headingley
Thu 23 London Spirit Lord’s
Sun 26 Birmingham Phoenix Headingley
Thu 30 Jul Southern Brave Headingley
August
Sat 1 Welsh Fire Sophia Gardens
Wed 5 Manchester Originals Headingley
Mon 10 Trent Rockets Trent Bridge
Superchargers Women
July
Thu 23 London Spirit Lord’s
Sun 26 Oval Invincibles South North’ld
Thu 30 Welsh Fire Bristol
August
Sat 1 Trent Rockets PCG,Derby
Wed 5 Manchester Originals Headingley
Sun 9 Southern Brave York CC
Tue 11 Birmingham Phoenix York CC