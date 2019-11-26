Northern Superchargers fixtures 2020 - Where and when for the Leeds-based franchise in The Hundred

The inaugural fixtures for The Hundreed have been revealed. Here are the fixture lists for the men’s and women’s teams of the Northern Superchargers.

Superchargers Men

July

Sat 18 Manchester Originals Old Trafford

Mon 20 Oval Invincibles Headingley

Thu 23 London Spirit Lord’s

Sun 26 Birmingham Phoenix Headingley

Thu 30 Jul Southern Brave Headingley

August

Sat 1 Welsh Fire Sophia Gardens

Wed 5 Manchester Originals Headingley

Mon 10 Trent Rockets Trent Bridge

Superchargers Women

July

Thu 23 London Spirit Lord’s

Sun 26 Oval Invincibles South North’ld

Thu 30 Welsh Fire Bristol

August

Sat 1 Trent Rockets PCG,Derby

Wed 5 Manchester Originals Headingley

Sun 9 Southern Brave York CC

Tue 11 Birmingham Phoenix York CC