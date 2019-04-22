Novice Burrows Saint lands Irish Grand National in historic win for Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh

WILLIE MULLINS finally ended his Irish Grand National hoodoo when Burrows Saint led home a one-two-three for the champion trainer in the marathon chase at Fairyhouse.

The well-backed 6-1 favourite was given a confident ride by Ruby Walsh, who was winning the race for a third time, to lift the first prize from stable companions Isleofhopendreams and Acapella Bourgeois.

Ruby Walsh celebrates the Irish Grand National win of Burrows Saint.

Though owned by Rich Ricci, Burrows Saint - still only a novice - was bred by Julie and Neil Morgan who are longstanding supporters of Yorkshire jump racing.

They own Kalahari King, who had so much success for Ferdy Murphy 10 years ago, and currently have National Hunt horses in training with Sue and Harvey Smith.

Total Recall, another of Mullins’ seven runners, set the pace before Whisperinthebreeze built up a decent lead on the final circuit.

Yet, while the mercurial Walsh was worried briefly about the size of the deficit, Burrows Saint was travelling with ominous ease and hit the front on the turn for home.

An elated Walsh said afterwards that he believed Burrows Saint was destined for the top after winning a maiden at Punchestown in November 2017 - the jockey remembers the victory because he broke his leg in the very next race.

He said Burrows Saint was entered in the Irish National on a whim because Mullins, who also won a first Cheltenham Gold Cup last month, was not in the office when the original declaration had to be made.

And Walsh now has his eyes set on next year’s Grand National where dual winner Tiger Roll could seek a hat-trick of wins at Aintree.

“That was brilliant,” said the jockey. “He travelled so well, jumped so well. You need an improving novice to win a race like this. I think we’ll go back over hurdles and have a crack at Tiger Roll next year.”