Phil Kirby’s belief in Lady Buttons justified at Doncaster again

Lady Buttons landed the Napoleons Casino Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle at Doncaster for the second successive year in fine style.

It looked like Phil Kirby’s popular 10-year-old faced a much tougher test on paper than 12 months ago and she was not even sent off clear favourite - despite winning a Listed heat over fences last time out.

DELIGHT: Racehorse trainer Phil Kirby.

The honour of 6-4 joint-favouritism went to Nicky Henderson’s improving novice Floressa, who travelled well for much of the contest but was found wanting in the sprint to the line after the final flight.

Timetochill was allowed an easy lead but Irish Roe, Fleur Irlandaise, Litterale Ci and the two market leaders were all queuing up behind at the second last.

Lady Buttons was last to challenge under Sean Quinlan, who was riding her for the first time, and despite causing slight interference when lugging to her right, she quickened clear impressively to the delight of the crowd.

Irish Roe was two and three-quarter lengths back in second with Floressa third.

Kirby said: “That was probably her best run. Things probably didn’t pan out in her favour because they went slow and it turned into a sprint.

“She won over nearly two-miles-five last time so I suppose it wasn’t going to be in her favour, but she was just quicker than them.

“I didn’t feel any pressure today because I felt she’d win. I thought she was as well as I’ve had her for a long time.

“I thought she would win everywhere today. She was bouncing.

“I don’t now how many times you can keep doing it, maybe too long. She’s 10 now. She flicks over these hurdles. It’s good.

“We won’t do anything now. We’ll decide later if we go to Cheltenham or Aintree. We’ll worry about that after a few days.

“The owners would like to run her in the Champion Chase – the mares’ race looks particularly hot. We may be better off going to Aintree and running in the race she was second in last year.

“Her last two runs have been as good as any she’s done.”

Quinlan was banned for four days after the stewards found he had allowed Lady Buttons to drift across the track in the finish.

Elsewhere, Mister Fisher gave owner James Potter a welcome tonic with victory in the Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Lightning Novices’ Chase.

Welshpool-based Potter could not make the trip to South Yorkshire as he is in hospital recovering from an operation, but news of his horse’s success should have given him a boost.

Mister Fisher (6-5 favourite) travelled well throughout the race, quickening to lead at the last and go on to score by a length from Al Dancer in the hands of James Bowen.

It was a win that gives Mister Fisher options in the Arkle Trophy and Marsh Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

Smart long-distance chaser Ramses De Teillee continued his preparation for another crack at the Randox Health Grand National with a clear-cut triumph in the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle.

The David Pipe-trained grey took his four rivals along over the extended three miles and found more on the run-in to skip away from Champagne Well and score by 17 lengths in the hands of Tom Scudamore.

“He’s very versatile. If anything he jumps a fence better than he jumps a hurdle, but he’s so quick from one side of an obstacle to the other,” said the jockey.

“He’s gone and won a Grade Two novice hurdle and at the beginning of the season all roads led to Aintree and he’s picked up two novice hurdles on the way. There’s no reason why we can’t pick up a few more.”

Bridget Andrews had an inauspicious start to the meeting when she was unseated from Ferrobin who was subsequently withdrawn from the opening race, but she was all smiles when scoring on her next ride on Very First Time (5-1).

The Dan Skelton-trained gelding came from last to first to win the Sky Bet Britains Most Popular Online Bookmaker Handicap Chase by six lengths from Tanarpino.

Skelton’s assistant Tom Messenger said: “That was better than the start to the day. We barely got Bridget on before she came off.

“We fancied him for the Lincolnshire National on Boxing Day, but it just didn’t happen for him. We’ve freshened him right up since and he’s done it well.

“He’s hopefully a horse that will progress. We think he’ll make a nice staying chaser for the spring.”

Harry Reed cashed-in on Bootlegger (12-1) in the Alan Wood Plumbing & Heating Handicap Hurdle before heading to Cheltenham to ride The Twisler in the last race there.

Leading at the final flight, Neil Mulholland’s seven-year-old pulled clear of the always prominent Meteorite to score by five lengths.

Reed said: “I had a lovely ride round. He travelled well and jumped well. It makes a difference when they do that for you. Neil’s team are in great order.

“He’d run a nice race at Worcester in the summer, but made a bad mistake and it was just a case of getting confidence back into him. It’s all worked out today.”

The Jeremy Scott-trained Bellevarde Express (14-1) qualified for the Listed mares’ bumper at Sandown in March when opening her account in the British EBF Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.