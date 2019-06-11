Podium finish for Yorkshire’s Lizzie Deignan

Marianne Vos beats off the challenge of rival Lizzie Deignan. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Yorkshire’s Lizzie Deignan had to settle for second spot to Marianne Vos in the second stage of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour at the Kent Cyclopark today.

The 32-year-old from Holland, who won the Tour de Yorkshire last month, prevailed in a group sprint which saw Otley’s Deignan finish second - her first podium finish since returning to racing in April following the birth of her daughter Orla in September.

“Really happy with my first podium in a long time,” Deignan, 30, tweeted.

“Thanks to my incredible team-mates, they deserved the win but I was not fast enough. Looking forward to the rest of the Women’s Tour”.