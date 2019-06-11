Podium finish for Yorkshire’s Lizzie Deignan

Yorkshire’s Lizzie Deignan had to settle for second spot to Marianne Vos in the second stage of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour at the Kent Cyclopark today.

The 32-year-old from Holland, who won the Tour de Yorkshire last month, prevailed in a group sprint which saw Otley’s Deignan finish second - her first podium finish since returning to racing in April following the birth of her daughter Orla in September.

“Really happy with my first podium in a long time,” Deignan, 30, tweeted.

“Thanks to my incredible team-mates, they deserved the win but I was not fast enough. Looking forward to the rest of the Women’s Tour”.