Quick ground races have taken a toll on Laurens says trainer Karl Burke

Karl Burke feels a succession of races on fast ground may have contributed to Laurens’ defeat in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

While disappointed Laurens could not add to her impressive tally of six Group One victories, Middleham handler Burke does not think being beaten three lengths into fourth place – giving 5lb to the three younger fillies in front of her – was a bad effort.

He said: “You are always disappointed when you get beat, obviously, but she was a long way from disgracing herself – giving weight away to three three-year-old fillies – and the time was nearly half a second faster than last year’s Matron.

“I’m sure she didn’t quite run up to her best but there is no obvious reason not, maybe several runs on quick ground has started to catch up with her now she’s a year older.”

Burke will discuss with owner John Dance whether to let Laurens defend her crown in the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on October 5 or go for the Qatar Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp the following day.

“They are the two races. I’ve got to speak it through with John later this week and make the plans from there,” he said.

Richard Fahey is keen to give Space Traveller the chance to prove himself at the top table in the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Santa Anita.

A surprise winner of the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, the Bated Breath colt then suffered back-to-back defeats at Goodwood and York.

However, he bounced back to winning ways in the Group Two Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday – and Fahey has earmarked the Grade One contest on November 2 as the end-of-season target.

Fahey said: “It was a fantastic performance at Leopardstown, and it was just the job. The mile seems to be his trip.

“I was happy to see him win again, because he is a good little horse. I thought he was a fraction unlucky the time before at York, because not everything went right.

“I was led to believe straight after the race that we would get an invite to the Breeders’ Cup. It is a bit up in the air, but I would love to go there.

“He has got that natural speed and travels well, and he would be well suited to the track. Hopefully we can get there with a bit of luck.’’

Mr Lupton will have to defy top weight if he is to provide Fahey with a third victory in the William Hill Ayr Gold Cup.

The son of Elnadim has been promoted to the head of the weights in Saturday’s prestigious six-furlong contest, after Dakota Gold was taken out at the five-day confirmation stage.

Although the four-year-old has found life tough since winning a Group Two at the Curragh on his seasonal return in May, his Malton handler hopes a first start in handicap company in more than a year may get him back on track.

Fahey, who won the race in 2006 and 2015, said: “I’d say Mr Lupton will be my only runner in the race this year. It has not been easy for him this season, because he has had to carry a Group Two penalty in most races.

“He has had a go at Group One company, but he is not a Group One horse. Let’s get him back into handicap company and see what happens. Hopefully he can run well back at this level. They will go a fast pace, and he loves coming off a fast pace.’’

Having sent out subsequent Group One winner Brando to land the 2016 renewal, trainer Kevin Ryan is likely to rely on Major Jumbo and Hey Jonesy to give him victory number five in the race.

David O’Meara, seeking a second win in the event, is responsible for five of the entries among the 25 guaranteed to get a run - after leaving in Summerghand, Intisaab, Gulliver, Arecibo and Cold Stare.

James Tate is eyeing a crack at the Qatar Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp next month for Invincible Army, following the colt’s creditable effort in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

The four-year-old stayed on strongly in the closing stages to take third place behind Fairyland in the Group One dash, on only his second attempt at the minimum trip.

Since finishing second to Havana Grey in the Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood as a juvenile, Invincible Army has made his mark as a six-furlong performer.

Under The Stars could also head to Longchamp for the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac, after leaving Tate “frustrated” when denied a smooth passage in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Her chance had gone by the time the daughter of Night Of Thunder got a clear run, leaving her to finish fifth – beaten only two lengths by the winner, Love.

“She was frustrating because she got stuck in a pocket behind the winner and the second, and so she never got out until the last furlong,” said her trainer.