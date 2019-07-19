Rebel ‘is one to beat’ at Newbury

RICHARD Fahey is confident Ventura Rebel can provide him with a fourth victory in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury.

The Malton trainer has saddled three of the last six winners of this lucrative event and appears intent on adding to his tally on Saturday – with the red-hot favourite joined by a trio of stablemates in Mighty Spirit, Show Me Show Me and Baileys In Bloom.

Ventura Rebel and Paul Hanagan, pictured winning at Ascot earlier this year, head to Newbury today.

Ventura Rebel was snapped up for just £28,000 as a yearling. But after he followed up a winning debut at Thirsk with an impressive victory on Ascot Trials Day, Middleham Park Racing sold him to Abdullah Menahi – presumably for a significant profit.

The son of Pastoral Pursuits made an encouraging start for his new owner when beaten just a neck by Simon Crisford’s A’Ali in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

And while he will face 24 rivals in today’s £250,000 feature, connections are hopeful that the horse – the mount of former champion jockey Paul Hanagan – will handle the drop back in trip to five furlongs.

“We gave Ventura Rebel a bit of a chance after Royal Ascot, and we didn’t contemplate Newmarket (July Festival) because he’d had three runs already,” said Fahey.

“He’s in great form, and I couldn’t be any happier with him. He’s improving all of the time – and on paper he’s the one to beat.

“Anything that beats him will deserve to win.”

Fahey’s eye for a bargain has proved a useful weapon in a race restricted to horses who cost £63,000 or less at public auction – with weights determined by sale price.

Peniaphobia was a case in point, with the £20,000 purchase providing Fahey with his first Super Sprint success in 2013 before being sold and becoming a star sprinter in Hong Kong.

Fahey added: “It’s a big pot for the market we are dealing in, so it’s a race we like to target.

“We tend to deal in the lower end of the market, and a lot of our horses don’t cost a lot, so it’s a good race for us.

“We’ve had some good results there, and it’s a good day out for the owners.”

Meanwhile, Karl Burke has high hopes for Never In Paris, who makes just her second racecourse appearance following an impressive debut victory at Nottingham a fortnight ago.

“I think she’s a smart filly in the making,” said the Leyburn handler.

“She’s got a nice draw (stall 14), and any rain would help.

“It’s a tough race – and the favourite will be hard to beat, I would imagine – but there’s a lot of prize money on offer, and we’ll give it a go.”

James Fanshawe reports The Tin Man in fine shape as the popular sprinter bids to open his account for the campaign in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury.

The seven-year-old lifted this Group Three prize in 2016, and has shown he retains plenty of ability with two creditable recent displays.

Third to Dream Of Dreams on his seasonal reappearance at Windsor in May, The Tin Man then did not get the best of runs when sixth to Blue Point in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Fanshawe was pleased with that effort, and is hoping a drop in grade can see the three-time Group One scorer return to winning ways under Oisin Murphy.

“He won this race three years ago. He’s obviously three years older now, (but) he seems in good form at home.” he said.