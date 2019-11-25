Sam Twiston-Davies targets seventh straight century of winners

SAM Twiston-Davies has ruled himself out of a push for a first jump jockeys’ championship this season.

The Grade One-winning rider currently sits third in the standings 17 winners behind four-time champion Richard Johnson.

Ballyoptic and Sam Twiston-Davies clear ther last in Wetherby's Charlie Hall Chase,

Twiston-Davies, whose enthusiasm is revitalised since leaving the yard of champion trainer Paul Nicholls, has enjoyed a number of successes of late, including Ballyoptic’s Charlie Hall Chase win at Wetherby for his father Nigel.

However Twiston-Davies, who also partnered staying chaser Crievehill to victory at Haydock on Saturday, is keen not to place extra stress on himself with an all-out charge for the title.

He said: “To be even asked that question is a privilege, but at the same time I just want to keep doing what I’m doing. I’m in a very happy place and I wouldn’t want to start stressing too much about the title.

“Richard Johnson is a hell of an ambassador for our sport and is an unbelievable person and jockey, and Brian Hughes has the pick of everything up north and is also a very good jockey.”

Twiston-Davies, 27, has set himself the target of reaching a century of winners for the seventh consecutive season.