Space Traveller leaves Danny Tudhope over the moon at Royal Ascot

DANNY TUDHOPE’S dream week at Royal Ascot ended with Space Traveller winning the Jersey Stakes for Yorkshire.

Owned by Leeds-based Clipper Logistics executive chairman Steve Parkin and trained at Malton by Richard Fahey, it was Tudhope’s fourth winner at the festival.

On the menu: Chef Raymond Blanc presents Danny Tudhope with his prize after Space Traveller's win in the Jersey Stakes.

It left the North Yorkshire rider third in the overall jockey standings at the Royal meeting behind the irrepressible Frankie Dettori and Ryan Moore.

Tudhope even missed one day to ride at Ripon – he had a victory there, too – and is on the 42-winner mark, just six behind the leader Oisin Murphy, in this year’s jockeys’ championship.

It capped a career-defining week for Tudhope that began with Lord Glitters, trained by David O’Meara, winning the Group One Queen Anne Stakes – the very first race of the meeting.

Space Traveller got up on the line to deny the favourite, Space Blue, who was carrying the colours of Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation.

Going close: Danny Tudhope and Dream Of Dreams (near side) just failed to catch Blue Point in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

“To be honest, he didn’t travel great, he never felt like a horse who was going to pick up and go and win the race,” reflected Tudhope who appeared embarrassed by all the attention as he returned to the winner’s enclosure.

“He was a bit lazy at halfway so I had to make his mind up – when he got out in the clear, he ran on nice. Take nothing away from this horse, he has a tremendous amount of ability, he has been consistent without winning. I think he is a bit tricky to win with, but I am glad he has done it here on the biggest stage.

“Steve Parkin said to drop him in and tip away, it is all down to him – I am just delighted. It has been an amazing week for me. I can’t really put it into words, I am just thankful to everybody who has helped me.”

Fahey, recording his first winner of the week at Royal Ascot, previously won the 2016 Jersey Stakes with Ribchester, who went on to become a Group One winner.

“You would have to say it was a surprise but we did like him last year and he’s bounced back to what we thought he might be,” he said. “He was very disappointing, but he’s got himself back on track now and I’m sure the seven furlongs has helped.

“We sent him to France a fortnight ago, trying to find an easy option for a confidence booster, and it was a very messy race. I think he was beaten a length-and-a-quarter but he got struck into and knocked over, and so was probably unlucky.

“It’s brilliant for Danny. He’s riding out of his skin and this is great for us poor little Northern trainers.”

Fahey also explained the pre-race conversation with Parkin, who missed Ascot due to business commitments. “Steve never gets involved in instructions, but I had a long chat with him this morning and he wanted to ride him cold,” he added.

“He said drop him right out and ride him for luck and it’s paid off. He came on the outside and flew home. When you win a race like this, the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood looks the obvious race.”

Tudhope was then a desperately unlucky second on the fast-finishing Dream Of Dreams to the history-making Blue Point in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, the final Group One of the week.

Unlike Space Traveller, he just failed by a head to catch the James Doyle-ridden and Charlie Appleby-trained winner, who became just the third horse to complete Ascot’s sprint double after landing the King’s Stand Stakes on Tuesday.

The July Cup at Newmarket is next for Dream Of Dreams, with trainer Sir Michael Stoute fulfsome in his praise of Tudhope.

“It would have been nicer if there had been one more stride but we are delighted – it’s his best performance,” he said.

“He was running very well in Group races last year without winning one, but he’s improved. He’s become calmer and he’s saving his energy. I’m a big fan of the jockey.”