The Official Tour de Yorkshire 2019 programme is out now - where to buy it and what's inside

The Official Tour de Yorkshire 2019 Programme is on sale now.

The programme serves as your one-stop guide to every aspect of the 2019 event, packed with route maps, topography of each stage, and a list of timings and locations of the men's and women's race stages for each day.

There is also a complete list of participating teams.

If you're interested in some sightseeing along the way, there's also a guide to local places to eat and points of interest in our fine county.

The Tour de Yorkshire 2019 begins on Thursday, May 2 and ends in Leeds on Sunday, May 5.

Welcome to Yorkshire has teamed up with The Yorkshire Post to produce the official 2019 Tour de Yorkshire race programme. The 68-page glossy guide includes everything you need to know about the event, which takes place from May 2-5.

There are route maps, stage information for the men’s and women’s races, team profiles, tips on the best spectator spots, jersey listings, and details on topography.

We’ve also secured exclusive interviews with some of cycling’s biggest names,

Priced at £2.99, the programme is available in shops along the route now and can also be ordered by phone by dialing 0333 207 0743 and selecting option five.