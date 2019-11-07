Why Guildford Flames coach Paul Dixon believes Sheffield Steelers will be successful this season

GUILDFORD FLAMES coach Paul Dixon has backed Sheffield Steelers to be in among the trophies this season.

The 46-year-old saw his side split a double-header weekend with the Steelers in the Elite League, bouncing back from a 5-3 defeat at Sheffield with a 4-2 victory on home ice the following evening.

It left Aaron Fox's team top of the standings, level on points with the in-form Belfast Giants who have risen to parity on the back of a six-game winning streak and have three games in hand.

Guildford sit seventh, six points adrift of the top two but with two games in hand on their South Yorkshire rivals.

A previous meeting between the two back in September in Sheffield saw the Steelers enjoy a 4-1 triumph and Dixon has seen enough to convince him of the silverware credentials of Fox's team.

“We managed to beat a very good hockey team," said Guildford coach Paul Dixon said after Sunday's home win. “For me, that Sheffield team is going to be there or thereabouts for all three trophies - it is a very good hockey team they have put together.

Guildford Flames' head coach Paul Dixon. Picture courtesy of John Uwins/EIHL.

“They have some very talented forwards, are strong on the back end and they also have a good netminder. I’m very impressed with that team. Before last weekend, if anybody had said you’ll split the weekend with Sheffield, Id have gladly taken it.”