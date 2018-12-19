Sam Tordoff makes switch to Cobra Sport for 2019 BTCC season

Leeds driver Sam Tordoff has joined a new team ahead of a fresh title challenge in the British Touring Car Championship in 2019.

Tordoff, a runner-up in the 2016 BTCC, has joined the Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance squad, having driven for Motorbase last season, where he finished 11th overall in the standings.

After taking a year’s break in 2017, Tordoff returned to the sport this year and claimed a seventh-career race victory at Silverstone and finished fifth in the standings for the Independents Drivers’ Trophy.

The 29-year-old will now spearhead the newly-established Cobra Sport team and he has already set his eyes firmly on the elusive championship title.

“I’m sure there will be some people who are surprised by this move and whilst there is some appeal in going into 2019 as an underdog, the reality is that I have one aim and that is to fight for the championship title,” said Tordoff.

“I showed strong pace on track in 2018 but things just didn’t go my way and 11th in the standings wasn’t what I was looking for – and it isn’t what I’m chasing next year.”

“This is a car that I’ve wanted to race for some time. To be honest, I didn’t think it was going to happen and it wasn’t something that was on my radar, but then this deal came along and I couldn’t be more excited.

“Cobra Sport have put a lot of investment into not only getting the cars, but in strengthening the team behind the scenes in order to move to the next level and there can be no excuses.

“The Honda was on pole for the final round of 2018 and won races, so we have to be aiming to do the same from the outset and I’m confident we can raise a few eyebrows when the season gets underway.”

Team principal Rachel Abbott added: “A driver of Sam’s calibre is a great addition to the team and he brings a wealth of BTCC experience.”