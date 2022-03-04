Leeds United football programmes show 50 years of history at Elland Road in fan's donation to museum

The collection, recently handed over to the city’s museums service by the family of a lifelong fan, is made up of hundreds of Leeds United programmes from the 1960s to the modern day.
Amy Thraves-Connor has been working on a placement with Leeds Museums and Galleries. She said: “There’s so much history there and it’s been fascinating to see how so many different elements of the club’s story have been captured in these programmes – it’s such an impressive collection and almost like a time capsule.
“The thing that struck me most was that not only are there some amazing memories from on the pitch, like during the Don Revie era and some of the club’s Champions League games, but you can also see the important ways the club has played its part in life in Leeds has changed off the field too.
“Some of my favourites were the programmes which looked at the Rainbow Laces campaign and those which had some powerful anti-racism messages. From those you can see what an important part football plays in society as well as in sport.