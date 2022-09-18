Leeds Tykes are still searching for their first win after losing 24-12 at home against Cinderford in National One.

The Yorkshire side took the lead with winger Seremaia Turagabeci touching down and centre Charlie Venables converting.

Cinderford pulled level shortly after, and after a missed penalty from Leeds Cinderford took the lead with two more tries taking the score to 19-7.

Full-back Kieran Davies added a second-half try for Leeds which narrowed the gap to 19-12, but the visitors bagged another try just before the hour mark to wrap up a five-point win.

Leeds Tykes' Charlie Venables up against Cinderford in National One on Saturday 17th September 2022. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Battling Hull secured a bonus point from their National One match at high-flying Rams, but lost out 59-26 and remain in search of their first victory.

Their Berkshire hosts ran in nine tries on their way to victory, but league newcomers Hull were far from a pushover.

An early try from Rams was matched by Tomasi Tanumi in the 20th minute, with Reece Dean’s conversion giving the East Yorkshire side the lead.

It didn’t last long though. Rams ran in another six tries before Hull could score again, with No 8 Will Hall’s 61st minute try making it 45-12.

Leeds Tykes' Kieran Davies goes over to score against Cinderford (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Two more tries for the home side put the game to bed, but not before replacement Charlie Beech and winger Mike Adlard touched down to secure a four-try bonus point in the final minute.

Hull Ionians are the only Yorkshire Team in National Two North with three wins from the first three games of the season, following their 20-13 victory at Wharfedale.

Centre Lewis Minikin kicked two penalties and converted both tries by hooker Allan Hudson and second row Joe Makin to help his side to victory.

Wharfedale’s try came from centre Oli Cicognini, while stand-off Tom Mann kicked a conversion and two penalties.

Leeds Tykes' Jacob Mounsey in action (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

After losing to Ionians last week Rotherham Titans got back to winning ways in emphatic style, running in seven tries on their way to a 50-3 win over Blaydon at Clifton Lane.

Centre Richard Hayes ran in two tries and kicked six conversion and two penalties, while Harry Dunne scored two tries and others came from full-back Sam Veall, hooker Jack Bergmanas and replacement Callum Bustin.

Tries from Will Smith, Aaron Lonsdale and Matt Adcock helped Sheffield to a narrow 20-18 win over Yorkshire rivals Otley.

Sheffield Tigers battled back hard from a disastrous first 25 minutes which saw them trail 29-0, but they still lost out 41-34 at Tynedale. Winger James Norman, hooker Will Archer, centre Sam Wager, winger Ben Sword, No 8 Lewis Anderson and full-back Jamie Broadley scored tries which left Tigers with a bonus point, but it wasn’t quite enough for the win.

Huddersfield led 14-0 after just 13 minutes with tries from winger Kian Stewart and hooker Liam Stapley, but they still lost out 23-14 at home against Chester.

Left winger Will Yates scored Harrogate’s only try of the match as they went down 74-5 at Fylde.

Doncaster Phoenix handed out an 82-19 drubbing of hosts West Bridgford to maintain top spot in the Regional 1 North East table.

Driffield are level with them on a maximum 15 points following their 55-31 win at Scunthorpe, while Heath are third having beaten hosts Sandal 30-5 on Friday evening.

York secured their first win of the season, beating Yorkshire rivals Cleckheaton 33-26 in an entertaining match, while Ilkley also bagged their first league win of the season, winning 21-15 at Paviors.

Malton and Norton cruised to a 48-0 win over Selby as their lead in Regional 2 North East continued, and Moortown are also unbeaten this season following a 57-19 win at Scarborough.

Up in the Premiership, Sale Sharks overcame an early red card for prop Nick Schonert to beat Bath 37-20 and claim their second victory of the season.

Callum Sheedy scored 18 points as Bristol beat Wasps 23-8 at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a match that looked every inch a meeting between the ninth and 10th-placed teams in last season’s Premiership.

Nemani Nadolo scored two tries as defending champions Leicester beat Newcastle 36-21 for their first win.

Harlequins’ frustration at the absence of Marcus Smith for their derby against Saracens was compounded by throwing away a commanding lead in a 30-27 defeat.

Stand-in skipper George Furbank scored 13 points as Northampton picked up their first win of the new Gallagher Premiership season with a 38-22 victory over London Irish.