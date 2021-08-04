A ‘hard year’ but Huddersfield’s Lois Toulson happy to dive in at Tokyo Olympics

Lois Toulson of Team Great Britain competes in the Women's 10m Platform preliminaries. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Huddersfield star executed all five of her dives at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, with her final routine – the back 2½ somersaults, 1½ twists in tuck – particularly spectacular, scoring 73.60 points.

Her total of 314.00 safely saw her through in seventh position, with the top 18 all advancing to Thursday morning’s semi-final and the top 12 from that reaching the final later that afternoon.

Toulson’s ambitions are far greater than just reaching the semi-finals but she was pleased to get her campaign off to a solid start and successfully deal with the challenge that a preliminary round poses.

Huddersfield's Lois Toulson in action in Tokyo. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“I’m really happy,” she said. “I obviously made it through to the semi-final which was my first goal.

“It was quite hard because I haven’t done a long prelim like that for about two years now, so it was hard work.

“The length in between dives [with 30 competitors in the preliminary round] gives you quite a while to just sit and think things through and sometimes you think too much. But I’m happy with how everything went.

“The final dive has definitely boosted my confidence a bit. I know I can do my dives, I can do all my dives like the last one.

“It’s just when you’re up there trying to stay strong and confident which I struggle with sometimes but I think I do know that I can do it so hopefully tomorrow I can show some more.”

Toulson suffered disappointment in the 10m synchro final alongside Eden Cheng earlier in the Games, finishing seventh, but looks in a good position to bounce back.

The 21-year-old is at her second Olympic Games, after competing in the women’s 10m synchro event alongside Tonia Couch in Rio five years ago, and despite Tokyo 2020 being a markedly different experience, she’s enjoying her time in Japan. “It’s been really good,” added Toulson. “I think we’re all just really happy and thankful to be here since it’s been a really challenging time.

“Knowing that we’ve got this far is something to be proud of in itself. It’s been such a hard year and diving is such a mental sport as well as physical, so it’s definitely taken its toll but knowing I can do it has definitely built up my confidence.”