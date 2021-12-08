Aaron Anderson proving to be a top signing for Sheffield Sharks

Sheffield Sharks' Aaron Anderson (Picture: Dean Atkins)

Anderson scored 14 points and recorded five assists as the Sharks beat Plymouth City Patriots in their final home game of 2021 last Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old is the league’s seventh-best points scorer, has the fourth-highest number of assists, and is also third when it comes to minutes played.

Sharks' Aaron Anderson finds room to pass against Glasgow Rocks (Picture: Dean Atkins)

It is clear that the former North Dakota Fighting Hawks player is turning out to be one of the signings of the season.

“I love Sheffield. Sheffield feels nice,” he says. “I’ve been around the world on my basketball journey and Sheffield feels like home. I’m enjoying my time.

“The level we play at is tough. There are good players in this league, good guards. I’ve been following it, I’ve got some friends who have played in this league, it’s getting stronger each year.”

Sharks may be out of the BBL Cup, but after winning four of their opening six league games, they find themselves second in the BBL standings.

“There was no pre-season but the way we’re going right now, we’ve just got to stay together. That’s the main thing,” said Anderson.

“The goal is to bring something home. Bring one of the hardwares home. We missed out on the cup. Now we’ve just got the play-offs and the trophy next.”