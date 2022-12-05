Providing a platform for British players as well as attracting new talent to the league are two of the ambitions of Aaron Radin, who has been appointed the new chief executive of the BBL.

Radin, from New York, moves to the BBL after a 30-year career in senior-level positions across a number of sports, media and tech organisations.

He was worked for the NBA, The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal and Meta. Radin has also been involved in his community for over 20 years through volunteering as a basketball coach, and helping to lead a grassroots program which helped generate opportunities for hundreds of inner-city youth to expand their educational and professional opportunities through the sport.

His appointment comes almost a year to the day since 777 Partners, a Miami based alternative investment firm, invested £7m into the professional league in return for a 45 per cent stake.

Aaron Radin, the new chief executive of the BBL.

The BBL, which is home to long-standing Yorkshire team Sheffield Sharks, operates with 10 clubs but is expanding over the next two years on the back of the investment.

London Lions, who 777 Partners have also invested in, have been playing in European competition this season as part of the league’s broader expansion plans.

And Sheffield Sharks will move into their own arena next season.

Radin said: “I am thrilled to join the British Basketball League at this critical point in its history.

Rodney Glasgow Jr and Sheffield Sharks playing Caledonia Gladiators last week (Picture: Adam Bates)

"Between the new investment of capital into the league, the creation of new broadcast partnerships and the return to European competition, the BBL is just beginning to deliver on its goal to generate joy for its fans and value for its marketing and distribution partners.

"I am excited for the challenge to help the league fully deliver on that promise and I look forward to working with our clubs, owners and investors, as we join forces to become one of the most competitive and exciting basketball leagues in the world.

“We are committed to continuing to attract the most talented players to the British Basketball League from across the globe, as well as providing a platform for British athletes to fulfil their potential here in the UK as well as on the global stage.”

Speaking on the appointment, British Basketball League Director, Lenz Balan said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Aaron to the BBL. His professional achievements, and passion for and understanding of the sport, make him the ideal leader to take British Basketball to the next level during this exciting period of growth.