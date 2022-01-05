Action replay for Cheltenham’s Gold Cup

Building up: Cheltenham is already on the horizon.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, the duo were separated by just a length and a quarter in 2021, but it is A Plus Tard who is the ante-post favourite at this stage after winning the Betfair Chase before being narrowly denied in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown last week, while Minella Indo disappointed in the King George at Kempton.

Willie Mullins’s dual winner Al Boum Photo had to settle for third in his hat-trick bid last term, but he is in the mix to try to regain his crown after a triumphant seasonal debut at Tramore on New Year’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is part of a seven-strong entry from the champion Irish handler who has also nominated King George hero Tornado Flyer plus John Durkan winner Allaho, Asterion Forlonge, Carefully Selected, Franco De Port and Melon.

Savills Chase winner Galvin is Gordon Elliott’s leading hope at this stage, with the trainer making five initial entries including the mare Mount Ida, who was a Grade Three winner at Punchestown on New Year’s Day.

Dan Skelton’s Protektorat is the shortest-priced home-trainer contender at this point, with Nicky Henderson’s Long Walk Hurdle winner Champ and another King George flop, Chantry House, also among the possibles.

Leading novice Ahoy Senor is an eyecatching entry for Lucinda Russell having won at Newbury and found only Bravemansgame too good at Kempton over Christmas.

Fiddlerontheroof, Lostintranslation, Royale Pagaille and Aye Right are also on the list.

Lostintranslation finished third in the 2020 Cheltenham Gold Cup, but the 10-year-old failed to sparkle last term and was pulled up at the Festival.

He returned with an Ascot win in November and while he could finish only fifth in the King George, Tizzard’s son and assistant Joe feels he could still make his presence felt at Cheltenham.

He said: “He is entered up in both the Gold Cup and Ryanair but he has dropped to a mark of 157 which is quite interesting.

“He was very good on his comeback in the Grade Two at Ascot which was a great confidence booster to him and it showed he has still got the ability. He travelled well in the King George and then he hit a bit of a flat spot. But then he kept on galloping all the way to the line. Kempton can sometimes do that to horses. He has come out of the race fine but he knows that he has had a race.

“He will probably run in either the Denman Chase or the Ascot Chase, then he will have another go at the Gold Cup. He has got a bit to find in the Gold Cup but we will take our chance and hopefully have a good spring campaign.”

The Tizzard team also handle Fiddlerontheroof, winner of the Listed Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle before finishing second in the Grade Three Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury last time.

Shishkin and Energumene headline 22 contenders for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, the feature race on the second day of the Festival, March 16.