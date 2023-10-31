The English Ice Hockey Association is to make it mandatory for players to wear neck guards from the start of 2024 in the wake of the tragic death of Nottingham Panthers’ Adam Johnson at the weekend.

The 29-year-old American received a fatal slash to the neck from an opposing player’s skate blade during the Challenge Cup game against Elite League (EIHL) rivals Sheffield Steelers on Saturday night.

The 8,000-plus crowd present at the Utilita Arena were evacuated from the building as emergency services tried to save the stricken player on the ice. He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Under current rules, introduced this season, players in the UK do not have to wear neck guards once they turn 21 - but, from the start of January, that is now set to change from the NIHL National level down, according to the EIHA.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, to honor former Penguin player Adam Johnson, shown on scoreboard, who died in while playing in an English hockey league game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Some clubs have already stated that they will be making their senior players wear neck guards, while a number of players themselves have said they will wear one moving forward.

One of those is Leeds Knights’ forward and assistant captain, Matt Haywood, who made a handful of appearances for the Steelers during the 2009-10 season, but has spent the majority of his professional career north of the border with EIHL rivals, Glasgow Clan.

Like many other Sunday games - including all EIHL games - the Knights’ scheduled game at their Elland Road Ice Arena, against Telford Tigers, was postponed following the previous night’s dreadful tragedy.

On Monday, Haywood posted on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, that he would be wearing a neck guard from this weekend onwards.

Adam Johnson playing for Nottingham Panthers earlier this season (Picture: Panthers Images)

“I’ve been struggling to find the words the past day or two,” posted the 32-year-old Knights’ centre. “A sad tragic situation. My deepest sympathies go to Adam’s partner, family and friends, teammates, the people who sprung into action to help at that moment, and everyone who was in the buiIding on Saturday night.

“I can’t begin to imagine how it has affected everyone and I hope you can seek help where needed.

“From now on I will be wearing a neck guard when on the ice. If adding another piece of protective clothing can minimise the risk then it is worth it. RIP #47”

The EIHA - the sport’s governing body in England and Wales for almost 400 teams at junior and senior level below the self-governing EIHL - said it would be conducting a thorough review of all safety equipment over the next 12 months, including helmets, mouthguards/gumshields and facial protection, as well as the application of International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) rules.

Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson tragically died on Saturday night in a 'freak accident' on the ice (Picture: Panthers Images)

But, in the short term, it stated: “The EIHA makes a ‘strong recommendation’ that all players at all levels across English ice hockey use an approved ice hockey neck guard/protector whilst participating in all on-ice activities.

“This ‘strong recommendation’ is in place until 31 December 2023, after which it will become a mandatory requirement. It is not mandatory with immediate effect due to anticipated supply issues. This will be under constant review between now and mandatory implementation.”

Ice Hockey UK, which oversees the Great Britain programme from Under-16s to senior level, also stated that: “all players at all levels across the GB representative teams use an approved Ice Hockey Neck Guard/Protector whilst participating in all on ice activities with GB.”

The EIHL is yet to comment on whether or not they will make neck guards mandatory but, on Monday, confirmed that all games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday would be postponed.

Lit candles among the flowers and messages left in tribute to Nottingham Panthers' ice hockey player Adam Johnson outside the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, the home of the Panthers.(Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire)

After consultation with teams and their players, a consensus was for games to resume at the weekend - except for those involving the Panthers and the Steelers - when “appropriate and fitting tributes” to Johnson will take place.

Elsewhere, NIHL South Two team Oxford City Stars, who have former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech on their roster, announced their players must wear neck guards at all times on the ice.

Shane Moore, director of hockey operations, said safety must be a priority, adding: “A life has tragically been taken too soon in a freak accident, and if wearing neck guards can prevent another devastating loss, then we want to ensure we have done everything within our power to protect our players.”

News of Johnson’s tragic death has sparked tributes around the world. His former NHL team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, for who he made 13 appearances between 2018-20, honoured Johnson ahead of Monday night’s game versus Anaheim Ducks.

Before the game, the Penguins shared moments from his NHL debut and the night he scored his first goal for Pittsburgh in his home state of Minnesota.

The following help and support is available for those who may need it:

