The Leeds middle distance star successfully booked her place in Saturday night’s 800m final with a polished performance in Munich.

Bell, 29, finished third in Friday morning’s second 800m semi-final after coming home behind Renelle Lamote and British teammate Jemma Reekie in a time of 2:00.53.

It proved a scrappy encounter at the city’s Olympic Stadium and Bell, who finished seventh in last summer’s Olympic final, says her experience on the circuit is finally helping her deliver.

Alexandra Bell, of Great Britain, Renelle Lamote, of France, Lore Hoffmann, of Switzerland, Christina Hering, of Germany, and Jemma Reekie, of Great Britain, from left to right, compete in a Women's 800 meters semifinal at the Olympic Stadium at the European Championships in Munich. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

She said: “I think even though I have been racing for so long, it’s only been this season now with every race I am doing that they’re stressing me less when it gets bargy, clumpy, and trippy.

“In the past, I have panicked at that point.

“So I am just conserving more energy because the more composed you are, the more energy you save.

“I was side-eyeing other athletes down the straight but it was fine. I’m happy.”

Bell ran a brilliant personal best of 1:57.66 to produce the result of her career in Tokyo last summer.

But she’s struggled with a stop-start 2022 campaign after an early season injury derailed her progress for the World Championships in Oregon.

Bell finished seventh in her Eugene semi-final as teammate Keely Hodgkinson - the Leeds Beckett University student - who burst onto the scene with silver in Tokyo last summer, emulated those exploits on the world stage.

The Yorkshire star then flew the Team England flag in Birmingham before preparing to draw her big championship season to a close this week.

Bell, Reekie, and Hodgkinson have all qualified for Saturday night’s final and will help complete a strong contingent of international stars duelling for a medal.

Bell says she’s relishing the prospect while Hodgkinson, a World and Commonwealth silver medallist already this summer, insists she is not feeling the pressure as she chases down a maiden major championship gold.

“It’s great to see all three of us through,” said Bell, who qualified in an early morning contest in Munich.

“But now I am really looking forward to a lie in now!”

Hodgkinson, 20, added: “I’d love to be on the top of the podium this year.

“It’s one of my aims and I was going into every championships to win.

“Unfortunately that hasn’t happened, but I’m happy with my season overall.

“I’ve performed well and I’m still one of the best in the world, but it would just be nice to finish on top.”