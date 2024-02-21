The Sheffield duo of Alex Fitzpatrick and Sam Bairstow, winners on the Challenge Tour last year as they graduated to the top division, have made the strongest starts to their debut seasons.

Fitzpatrick has already recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20s as he seeks a maiden win while left-hander Bairstow finished 13th in Qatar two weeks ago.

Doncaster teenager Joshua Berry has made just one cut from four starts on the DP World Tour since turning professional after progressing through qualifying school last November.

Alex Fitzpatrick of England looks on during the pro-am prior to the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club on February 21, 2024 in Nairobi (Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Joe Dean (College Pines) is only making his second start on the top circuit having waited nearly three months to make his debut in Qatar last time out.