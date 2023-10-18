All Sections
Alex Fitzpatrick, Dan Bradbury and Dan Brown chasing places in Sun City and Dubai on DP World Tour

Tour cards and a place in the season-ending tournaments are up for grabs for a host of Yorkshire golfers at the DP World Tour’s Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters starting on Thursday.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:45 BST

The penultimate event of the regular circuit finds three players hoping to do enough to get to Sun City in November for the Nedbank Challenge and then on to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai the following week.

The top 66 and ties on the rankings progress to Sun City with Northallerton’s Dan Brown 47th on the list and Dan Bradbury of Wakefield – both of whom have won this year on tour – 51st. Howley Hall’s Marcus Armitage shot up from 125th to 60th after finishing tied-second at the Alfred Dunhill Links.

They are looking to cling on while Daniel Gavins – another winner this year – is 72nd and Alex Fitzpatrick 77th as they seek a strong showing in Spain and same again next week in Qatar to progress.

Dan Bradbury of England had a win at the start of the season as he looks to book a place at the DP World Tour Championship (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)Dan Bradbury of England had a win at the start of the season as he looks to book a place at the DP World Tour Championship (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)
Dan Bradbury of England had a win at the start of the season as he looks to book a place at the DP World Tour Championship (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)

Harrogate’s John Parry has more modest ambitions. After winning his Tour card back at Qualifying School last year, he is currently 128th on the money list, striving to get into the 116 who retain playing privileges for next season.

