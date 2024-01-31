Alex Fitzpatrick is hoping consistency will bring silverware in Bahrain

Sheffield's Alex Fitzpatrick. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Sheffield golfer Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 in each of his four starts in the 2023-24 season, including a tie for 16th in last week’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship where a sickness bug affected several players and caddies.

“I’m glad we can get the stomach bug excuse in already,” Fitzpatrick joked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But I think there was something going round last week, especially towards the end, which put a lot of the players and caddies down.

Sheffield's Alex Fitzpatrick. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

“[It was] not a very nice illness and I had it Sunday night and was pretty rough for 24 hours, but feel better now, a little drained still, but trying to maintain my energy levels and getting ready for Thursday.

“My game is getting a little more consistent, which is great. Obviously I’m still looking for top 10s and top fives and other things, that’s the ideal scenario, but I’m very lucky.

“I have a great team around me and a lot of people push me and challenge me to get better every day and that’s what it’s all about in my opinion. I’m going to keep pushing forward, keep working hard and hopefully the results will come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bahrain Championship sees the kingdom host a DP World Tour event for the first time in 13 years, with former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn one of just 11 players teeing it up this week who competed in the Volvo Golf Champions in 2011, which was won by Paul Casey.

“I did a little bit of research before I came, looked at pictures and stuff, and it looks a great course,” Fitzpatrick added. “I’ve heard the greens are a little hilly, so that will be interesting when I get out there tomorrow, but I’m looking forward to going out there.”

Rory McIlroy says he has “changed my tune” on players facing punishment if they wish to return from the LIV Golf Series to the traditional tours.

The world No 2 has been one of the strongest advocates for the PGA and DP World Tours, but admits he has softened his stance on sanctions against players as the sport looks for a deal between the tours, Saudi’s Public Investment Fund – which backs LIV – and Fenway Sports Group.