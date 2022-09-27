Alfa Romeo retain former Sheffield schoolboy Zhou Guanyu for 2023 Formula 1 season
Alfa Romeo have confirmed their driving pairing for the 2023 Formula 1 season after retaining Chinese rookie Zhou Guanyu.
The 23-year-old from Shanghai calls Yorkshire one of his second homes after spending three years in Sheffield during his teenage years.
Zhou will partner Valtteri Bottas for a second year on the grid, having scored points in three races so far during his rookie season.
He finished 10th in the season opener in Bahrain while an eighth-place in Canada is his highest of the season.
The driver, who survived a terrifying first-corner crash at July’s British Grand Prix, said ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix: “I am happy and grateful to Alfa Romeo for the opportunity to be part of the team for another season.
“Making it to Formula One was a dream come true and the feeling of competing for the first time in a race will live with me forever.
“The team has been incredibly supportive, welcoming me from day one and helping me adapt to the most complex series in motorsport.
“There is more that I want to achieve in this sport and with the team, and the hard work we have put together since the start of the year is just the first step towards where we want to be next season.
“There is still a lot to learn, a lot to develop, but I am confident in our work and I am looking forward to the next chapter of our story together.”
Zhou started karting when he was eight years old and in 2011 made the move to Sheffield to be in a more competitive racing environment. He attended Westbourne School between 2011 and 2014 and in 2012 joined Sheffield-based karting team Strawberry Racing.