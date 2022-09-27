Alfa Romeo retain former Sheffield schoolboy Zhou Guanyu for 2023 Formula 1 season

The 23-year-old from Shanghai calls Yorkshire one of his second homes after spending three years in Sheffield during his teenage years.

Zhou will partner Valtteri Bottas for a second year on the grid, having scored points in three races so far during his rookie season.

Alfa Romeo Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu arrives for the first practice session ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 9, 2022. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

He finished 10th in the season opener in Bahrain while an eighth-place in Canada is his highest of the season.

The driver, who survived a terrifying first-corner crash at July’s British Grand Prix, said ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix: “I am happy and grateful to Alfa Romeo for the opportunity to be part of the team for another season.

“Making it to Formula One was a dream come true and the feeling of competing for the first time in a race will live with me forever.

“The team has been incredibly supportive, welcoming me from day one and helping me adapt to the most complex series in motorsport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is more that I want to achieve in this sport and with the team, and the hard work we have put together since the start of the year is just the first step towards where we want to be next season.

“There is still a lot to learn, a lot to develop, but I am confident in our work and I am looking forward to the next chapter of our story together.”