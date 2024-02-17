Archie Yeo, Oliver Adnitt and Venus Morgan flying flag for Kingston-upon-Hull at UK Indoor Championships

Dwain Chambers, at 45, is returning to the track on the back of setting a time of 6.81 seconds in the 60m he was the world champion of back in 2010, one of the many highlights of a controversial career.

Harry Aikines-Ayreetey, at 35, was also on the early entry list, his star back in the ascendency after his turn as Nitro on Gladiators.

But it is a big event too for the likes Kingston-upon-Hull Athletics Club who are sending three athletes to Birmingham for the two-day event.

Archie Yeo of Kingston Upon Hull is out for glory in the triple jump this weekend in Birmingham (Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Oliver Adnitt contests the 60m hurdles having come third in the recent UK Combined Championships behind Sam Talbot of Sheffield, in his preferred multi-event discipline.

Venus Morgan also tackles the 60m hurdles, but Hull’s big hope for a medal is Archie Yeo, a 20-year-old triple jumper who was selected by Great Britain for the European Under-23s Championships last year.

All three are in their early 20s and all study and train at Loughborough University. “Archie is one of the very best in Britain,” explains John Brant, Kingston-upon-Hull’s senior team manager. “He could well win it, he’s certainly got a realistic chance, and he’ll certainly be looking to medal and get back to the European Under-23s.”

The club had two more athletes selected for the championships in sprint brothers David and Andrew Morgan-Harrison, but they miss out through injury.

Having five athletes eligible for the event isa solid return for a club that over a decade ago helped Annabelle Lewis on her way to a world championship bronze medal in the 100m sprint relay.

For coaches co-ordinator Leroy McKenzie, it will hopefully serve as an inspiration for the younger members of the club as they look to build out their recruitment following the difficult Covid years. “Our younger members see these guys going off to the big events and hopefully it can inspire them,” he said.

“There seem to be more young girls doing athletics, the boys only really stay in if they think they’re going to perhaps achieve something, as opposed to just enjoying it.

