Ashley Hugill makes strides despite last-eight loss at English Open

Ashley Hugill admits he is ‘one of the hardest workers on the tour’ and received an early Christmas gift with a quarter-final spot at the BetVictor English Open.

Yorkshire's Ashley Hugill reached the quarter-finals of the English Open. (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

And while he was beaten 5-0 by UK champion Mark Allen last night in Brentwood, the 28-year-old from York - who now lives and trains in Sheffield - has plenty to be optimistic about heading into 2023.

Last night was Hugill’s first ever last-eight appearance at a ranking event since he turned professional in 2017.

Having won the WSF Open - amateur snooker’s top title - in 2020, Hugill, pictured, then made his Crucible debut at the World Championship this year.

Having beaten Pang Jinx 4-2 in his opening match, the Yorkshireman secured his quarter-final spot with an impressive 4-1 success against Martin Gould - who hours earlier had knocked out Ronnie O’Sullivan.

“I’m definitely one of the hardest workers on the tour, not just in practice, but keeping fit, eating right and going to bed early,” said Hugill.

“Hopefully that will get me somewhere. I might not be as talented as many other players on the tour but I work really hard and try to do as many things right as I can.”

Against Gould, Hugill, pictured, showed his true potential with a century break in the opening frame to take a grip of the contest.

He said: “I’m just happy to play well when I needed to tonight (against Gould), that shows I’m moving in the right direction.

“I made a century in the first frame so Martin was on the back foot straight away.

“I don’t really get intimidated, I just try to enjoy the game and take it in.

“I work with Ian McCulloch and he always says the most important thing is to enjoy it because you never know when it’s going to be your last game.”

Mark Williams became the oldest player to make a competitive 147 break but still crashed out of the English Open quarter-finals after a 5-3 defeat to Neil Robertson.

