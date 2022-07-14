Jones has made three changes for the decisive third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, choosing former Leeds Tykes’ scrum-half Danny Care instead of Jack van Poortvliet and starting lock Ollie Chessum and flanker Lewis Ludlam in place of the injured Maro Itoje and Sam Underhill. All of England’s touring party gathered yesterday to watch Queensland edge New South Wales in a brutal but thrilling State of Origin clash that left a major impression.

“It is great for rugby that we have a decider. We saw how big the decider was in State of Origin and how it has captivated fans,” said Jones.

“We want to put on a show of a similar ilk against Australia, a really good tough game of rugby played at a historic ground and light rugby up a bit. It’s whether we can find that right balance of aggression and control and being fierce and being calm.”

BACK IN THE GAME: Leeds-born scrum-half Danny Care will start the deciding Test for England against Australia on Saturday. Picture: James Worsfold/Getty Images

England will play at the SCG for only the second time – they lost 16-9 in 1975 – in what is likely to be the last Test staged at the birthplace of the Wallabies.

Jones, a keen cricket fan, grew up in nearby Randwick and he delved into the memory banks to conjure an image of his team entering the field with the same swagger shown by former Australia captain Ian Chappell.

“This is the chance for us to even the ledger at the famous old ground. I’ve got great memories going out and watching Souths play and watching many an Ashes Test series there,” Jones said.

“I was there when John Snow knocked out Terry Jenner and there was a bit of discourse going on between the fans and John Snow. And I was watching when Ian Chappell strode on the first time as Australia captain.

England rugby coach Eddie Jones walks along the beach front at Coogee Beach in Sydney Picture: AP/Mark Baker

“That’s how we want to play, like Ian Chappell did – walk on to the field, own it and play with plenty of purpose and plenty of energy. Play together.

“I have met Ian Chappell. The way he approached his teams, building the strength of the relationships and being tough are things I always admired.”

Van Poortvliet was outstanding on his full debut at Suncorp Stadium but Jones explained that the 21-year-old has lost out to Care’s ability to play at a higher tempo.

“Paul Williams is the referee and he’s very hard on the tackler rolling away. We feel there will be some quick ball at the start of the game that Danny can take advantageof,” added Jones.