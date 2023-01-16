Emma Raducanu gave herself a clean bill of health at the Australian Open as she looked ahead to a mouth-watering second-round clash with Coco Gauff.

It will pit probably the two biggest young stars in the game against each other, with both having transcended tennis in a way that even dominant world No 1 Iga Swiatek has not yet managed.

Excitement about the potential match-up was tempered from Raducanu’s side by an ankle injury suffered in Auckland 11 days ago that threatened her participation in the tournament.

She had it taped up on Monday and looked tentative at first against German Tamara Korpatsch on serve and moving out wide to her backhand but settled into the match well and finished the 6-3 6-2 win with a beaming smile on her face.

Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates victory against Germany's Tamara Korpatsch after their women's singles match on day one of the Australian Open (Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m obviously really happy to be through to the second round,” she said. “It was always going to be difficult, coming in with so little prep and being out there. Everything I’ve done has been quite controlled the last week. So to test it out in a real match and with the unpredictability and stuff, I was just getting used to it in the beginning. But it felt good.”

Raducanu needed three sets to get past Korpatsch in their only previous meeting on clay last spring but that is the German’s best surface and this turned out to be rather a gentle lob of a draw.

Korpatsch offered little to trouble Raducanu and the British player had chances in virtually all her opponent’s service games.

She was twice pegged back from a break ahead in the early stages but another break for 4-3 was the start of a run of six games in a row that put an increasingly confident-looking Raducanu in complete control of the match.

Golden smile: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain leaves the court after winning their round one singles match against Tamara Korpatsch of Germany during day one of the 2023 Australian Open. (Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old’s struggles last year were in part a legacy of her physical troubles but she also moved away from the attacking, first-strike tennis that was such a feature of her US Open triumph.

She worked at returning to that style under former coach Dmitry Tursunov before the Russian decided not to turn the partnership into a permanent one, and it appears that is also the direction of travel under his successor Sebastian Sachs.

Raducanu also felt the ankle injury allowed her to swing freely, saying: “If anything, it kind of alleviates any pressure because you’re like, ‘Well, I’ve done so well to get myself onto the court’, and my team has done so well.”

Although she is nearly a year and a half older then Gauff, who is still only 18, Raducanu should also feel a certain freedom given the American is a lot more experienced and the seventh seed.

“I’m really looking forward to this match,” said the British No 1 ahead of the Wednesday showdown. “I’m very up for it. Coco has obviously done a lot of great things and she’s playing well. I think we’re both good, young players, we’re both coming through, part of the next generation of tennis, really. It’s going to be a great match.”

