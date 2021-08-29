Ayr Gold Cup now in sights of Tis Marvellous following triumph in Beverley Bullet

TOP MAN: Paul Hanagan won the Beverley Bullet on Tis Marvellous Picture: Steven Paston/PA

The seven-year-old started at 7-1 for the five-furlong contest and raced handily behind the leaders until the final furlong pole, where Hanagan eased through a gap in the field and blazed home to prevail by three and three-quarter lengths from Kevin Ryan’s Justanotherbottle.

The victory is the second in a row for Tis Marvellous, who took the Shergar Cup Dash at Ascot on his last outing in a campaign that has seen him gain a win or a place in each of his four runs.

“It was all the horse,” Hanagan said of the triumph on the Westwood.

WINNING OUTING: Tis marvellous's trainer Clive Cox Picture: David Davies/PA

“He was an absolute pleasure to ride, he did it quite easily but he was very straightforward. He seemed to relish the hill, he hit that rising ground and really stretched away.

“It was just an easy steering job, it was all down to the horse.

“It’s a race I’ve never won as well – I’ve had to wait until I’m 40 years old to win it, so I’m chuffed to bits.

“It’s always a good sign when you can’t pull one up after the line, he had plenty there.”

Owners Julie Deadman and Stephen Barrow were thrilled with their bay, who was the 2-1 favourite for the race in 2019 but was denied a clear passage in the closing stages and eventually finished fifth.

The Ayr Gold Cup is now under consideration, as is the Group Three Dubai International Airport World Trophy at Newbury on September 18.

“We were delighted with that,” Barrow said. “He’s a wonderful horse and had his ground. He was desperately unlucky in this two years ago but it was a perfect run through (this time).

“He’s in the Ayr Gold Cup but he’ll probably have to carry a penalty.

“There’s also the Newbury Group Three to think about, but the trainer will tell us the best plan now.”

Elsewhere, Barn Owl made all of the running to take the William Hill Silver Cup Handicap for PJ McDonald and Roger Charlton.

The three-year-old started as 7-4 favourite for the 10-furlong contest having finished no worse than second in each of his runs this season.

Victory never looked in any doubt from the stalls for the 7-4 favourite in the 10-furlong contest, the colt leading throughout and quickening on the approach to the line to triumph by three-and-a-half lengths from Titian.

“It was nice and straightforward,” McDonald said.

“The boss (Charlton) said he didn’t mind if I made the running, so once I got him on the front end, he pricked his ears and he got into a nice rhythm.

“I gave him a squeeze at the bottom of the hill and he’s picked up and galloped out through the line lovely.

“I couldn’t pull him up going down the back, so he’s enjoyed himself!”

Piastrella struck at 16-1 in the Irish EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes under Faye McManoman.

The two-year-old travelled in midfield for much of the race, finding a clear path after switching wide in the penultimate furlong and comfortably pulling away from her rivals.

“We were very pleased with that,” said trainer Nigel Tinkler.

“We’ve always liked her, she’s a lovely, sweet filly and the owner is the breeder and they’re all here.

“That was a lovely ride from Faye too, very good, we’re really pleased.”

Ventura Flame bounced back to form to take the five-furlong Constant Security Handicap for Callum Rodriguez and Keith Dalgleish.

The four-year-old has been busy this term with a string of placed and winning efforts but was not seen to best effect when finishing 10th of 15 in a fillies’ event at York in August.

A return to the Westwood, where she has course and distance form, saw her victorious at 5-1 when crossing the line a neck in front of 2-1 favourite Son And Sannie.

La Rav transferred his all-weather form to the turf when taking the Racing TV Handicap for Joanna Mason and Michael and David Easterby.

The gelding started at 16-1 and travelled in midfield before the penultimate furlong, where he began to make headway before reeling in the 5-2 favourite Arranmore to cross the line a length and a quarter to the good.

“He’s a beautiful, big moving horse,” Mason said.“He’s got more form on the all-weather but he’s run a blinder there. They’ve gone fairly quick early, he’s got a nice split into it and he’s taken his time, we picked them off nicely.

“The first two in front were pushing and he just pulled out and battled all the way to the line. He showed a really honest nature there.”