'Baby steps' as Leeds Rhinos make progress but stay winless in Netball Super League

Rhinos put up much more resistance at Saracens Mavericks last Saturday than they did a week earlier in the season opener against Severn Stars, but ultimately fell short in the fourth quarter in a 53-44 defeat.

Leota, whose side host Cardiff Dragons at Sheffield’s Canon Medical Arena on Saturday, said: “I was really pleased with how we turned up and stayed in the fight for longer. There were so many critical moments throughout the whole game, particularly in the third and fourth quarter that we just didn’t capitalise on, but it was better than the week before.

