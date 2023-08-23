Barclay Brown back at St Andrews as part of GB&I Walker Cup squad
The 22-year-old has been named as part of the 10-man home squad for the match against the United States at St Andrews on September 2/3.
Brown, who is in his final year at Stanford University in California, played the Walker Cup at Seminole in Florida two years ago, and qualified for last year’s Open at St Andrews and this year’s US Open.
“I loved the last one, it was an awesome experience,” said Brown.
"I played at St Andrews last summer in The Open so I know it’s going to be great when there’s an event on and it’s going to be particularly special.
“Regardless of how strong the USA team is, we have a good team too and anything can happen in match play. We probably gave them a better run over there than we thought and we fell just short. We’ve got a very good chance of winning.
"We’ll have the crowd this time and maybe the golf course advantage too, so it’s going to be fun.”