The likeable 22-year-old from Sheffield tees off in the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday after replicating his feat of a year ago by successfully negotiating a 36-hole qualifier to book his place in the elite field.

Last summer it was a composed display of front-running at Hollinwell in Nottinghamshire that secured him a major bow in the 150th Open at St Andrews.

And backed by an army of fans who followed him from Hallamshire Golf Club, Brown in his distinctive bucket hat that his Stanford team-mates have since started wearing, was the talk of the Old Course after briefly establishing the clubhouse lead with a 68 on the opening morning of the championship.

England's amateur golfer Barclay Brown during last year's Open Championship (Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

He went on to compete four rounds, and now 11 months later he has done it again, surviving what the USGA call ‘the longest day’ last week to secure his place at the US Open.

Ever since progressing from qualifying, Brown - who is studying economics up the California coast at Stanford - has been camped at Los Angeles Country Club getting to grips with the course.

With this being a track few have played on, including Rory McIlroy who got his first look on Monday morning, Brown might have an advantage over the experienced pros.

“I might have played more practice rounds than Rory but I think he’s got a few other qualities to be fair,” laughed Brown, before heading out for yet another 18 holes on Tuesday.

Barclay Brown of England tees off on the 2nd hole during Day Three of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“Maybe that can level it out a little bit.

“But in all seriousness I’m happy with the work I’ve been able to put in, and looking forward to getting started.

“It’s great that I’m here at a US Open, the course is beautiful; really, really nice. I’ve been here practising for the last week. It’s quite English with it’s rough and some tight fairways. It’s pretty long, but it’s quite firm. So I’m excited to get going.”

Brown has enjoyed a steady season in his fourth year at Stanford University, but appears to be peaking at the right time.

Hallamshire Golf Club's Barclay Brown of the Stanford Cardinal plays a tee shot on the third hole during the NCAA Men's Golf Division I Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club at Grayhawk Golf Club on May 29, 2023 in Scottsdale, (Picture: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He finished fourth at the national championships recently - “I felt a few things click and hopefully I can keep that going through the summer” - and carried that in to US Open qualifying at Hillcrest Country Club in LA last Monday.

“I was confident and started well, as I did at Hollinwell, and managed to hold on to it all day long,” Brown told The Yorkshire Post.

“I didn’t put too much stress on myself, which was nice.

"I hit a lot of fairways and hit it pretty close all day, so it wasn’t too bad.

“People made a bit of a charge at the end which meant I ended up needing a birdie on 18, but fortunately it was a getable par five and I was able to do that.”

What did he do to celebrate?

“I needed some food, so went straight inside to get some food,” he laughs.

You can take the boy out of Yorkshire…

A small entourage will be backing him from Sheffield; mum, dad, brother and girlfriend, but the majority of supporters will be from the Stanford campus, that famous golfing factory that helped Tiger Woods on his journey to the very top has seen four of its golfers qualify for this year’s US Open.

For Brown, thoughts of succeeding his Hallamshire clubmate Matt Fitzpatrick as champion come Sunday night are the furthest thing from his mind.

With a determination to see out his golfing education at Stanford and then turn professional next summer, this is all valuable experience on the journey.

“Similar to the Open, I’m happy to be here,” said Brown, who will look to qualify for the Open again next month and has a busy summer ahead including the US Amateur Championship and representing Great Britain and Ireland in the Walker Cup back at St Andrews in September.

“I’ve got another year of amateur golf left, so this is going to be an amazing experience that I’m determined to make the most of.

“I’m going to play my best and I believe I can put on a good show.

“I’m not setting myself a target, obviously I’ll be looking to play at the weekend and looking to be the low amateur, but beyond that I’m just looking to put four good rounds together.

“What I learnt most last year at the Open was the patience that major championship - and I’m sure professional golf - requires.

“It’s the US Open, it’s going to be even tougher than it was at St Andrews.

"I’ve got to relax and enjoy it and let things come to me, not get too worked up or frustrated or try and force anything because the golf course isn’t going to allow that.