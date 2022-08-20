Bart Harrison: Meet the Yorkshire racer aiming to follow in the footsteps of Formula 1 stars Lando Norris and Alex Albon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-year-old from Nunnington, near York, has only completed the opening laps on his journey but he is already making a strong impression in the sport.

Harrison’s interest in racing started after go-karting against his friends at birthday parties.

In 2015, aged eight, Harrison went to Silverstone to watch Lewis Hamilton dominate the British Grand Prix as he beat Nico Rosberg by 10 seconds on his way to the World Drivers Championship.

A year later Harrison joined his first racing team and continued his impressive progress before joining Mick Barrett Racing in late 2019. Successive wins at the Valencia Winter Cup followed in 2020 and 2021.

Now, he has his sights set on the IAME Senior X30 British Championship as he leads the standings by 19 points with two rounds remaining.

“I have led the British Championship before in Junior X30 but in Senior X30, against older people, I have found it a lot harder. A lot harder,” said Harrison, who is the youngest on the grid in the Senior X30 category which is normally reserved for racers 16 and over.

The penultimate round of action takes place this weekend at Whilton Mill in Northamptonshire.

Harrison was involved in practice yesterday ahead of qualifying and two heats today before he races for points tomorrow.

“This is the biggest Championship lead I have had. There are a lot more people going fast, all top 10 can challenge for a win. The racing is very, very aggressive,” he continued.

“In the juniors, sometimes people would let me through because I had a number 3 on my kart but in Senior X30 nobody cares who you are. It is just racing for yourself. In the UK category I am the youngest by about two years, so I am very happy to lead it. Hopefully we can extend the Championship lead.”

With Mick Barrett Racing, based in Lincolnshire, Harrison has found a good grounding for himself.

Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Alex Albon both spent time with the team on their way to the top of the sport.

“It gives me a lot of confidence that people have made a huge future for themselves from the exact same position I have been in,” added Harrison.

Not only is Harrison following in Norris’s footsteps when it comes to team choice but in how he prepares himself away from the track.

The Yorkshire racer has a mind coach, Louise Keith, who specialises in the motorsport industry and has worked with Norris and a host of other drivers.

“She is always helping me with my future plans. She makes me really confident,” continued Harrison.

“She always helps me get well prepared. I am not worrying about things. She is really relaxed which makes me relaxed as well, she is never worried that I am going to do well. She is always confident that I am going to succeed.”

Harrison is set to run a reduced karting programme next year as he completes his GCSEs before aiming to enter Formula 4 in 2024. The Yorkshire racer’s love of karting comes from the sheer speed he can reach behind the wheel but when it comes to his career progression he is remaining focused on going at his own pace.

“We will take our time, we don’t want to rush it,” he added.

“Louise would never let me enter something I am not ready for. We will take it in our own time.”