Batley Bulldogs 23 Bradford Bulls 10: Bulls employee Elliot Hall scores match-clinching try for Batley in Championship play-offs

PLAY-OFF CLASH: Batley Bulldogs defeated Bradford Bulls 23-10 in the first round of the Championship play-offs at the Fox's Biscuits Stadium. Picture: SWpix.com.

Hall, who works in the media and marketing department at Bradford, joined Batley ahead of the 2021 campaign and he sealed a tense play-off clash with a try in the final 10 minutes to settle a hard-fought encounter.

Only six points separated the sides in the final stages but Hall took a pass and burst through a gap before shaking off a last-ditch tackle to squeeze the ball down in the left corner after sprinting up the infamous slope at the Fox's Biscuits Stadium.

Half-back Tom Gilmore was the key player for Batley, as he helped them into a dominant 16-0 lead by the interval. Bradford dominated the majority of the second period as the Bulldogs failed to maintain their completion rate with errors aplenty.

However, some determined defending meant Bradford only had two tries to show for their dominance before Hall went over as Gilmore sealed victory with a drop-goal two minutes from time.

Batley took the lead after six minutes as Gilmore was on target with a penalty goal before the former Salford Red Devils player produced a magnificent 40/20 kick after Bradford had put some pressure on the hosts' line.

Ben Kaye claimed the opening try as he barged over from dummy half close to the posts.

With six minutes of the half remaining, Gilmore edged Batley 10 points ahead with another penalty goal. The half-back then finished off a move he started as he took a pass from Nyle Flynn to break clear and dot down before running straight into the celebrating fans.

Batley struggled to maintain their momentum in the second half as Bradford got their first points of the game when Joe Brown flew over in the corner on 54 minutes.

George Flanagan attempted to nip over from dummy half between the posts but was stopped from getting the ball down by some excellent defending from Luke Hooley.

The hooker celebrated as he got up from the tackle as referee James Child sent the decision to the video referee who confirmed the ball failed to touch the turf.

However, the Bulls' relentless pressure finally told when Jordan Lilley gathered Danny Brough's grubber kicker with one hand to score by the posts to make it a six-point game with just over an hour on the clock.

However, with eight minutes remaining, a knock on relieved the pressure on Batley who soon sealed their success through Hall's converted try and Gilmore's drop-goal.

Batley Bulldogs: Hooley, Campbell, Morton, Buchanan, Johnson, White, Gilmore, Brown, Kaye, Blagborough, Walshaw, Manning, Flynn. Subs: Leak, Ward, Lillycrop, Hall.

Bradford Bulls: Kear, Brown, Evans, Oakes, Foggin-Johnston, Brough, Lilley, Evans, Doyle, Crossley, Rooks, Murphy, Hallas. Subs: Flanagan, Walker, Scurr, Fleming.